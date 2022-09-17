Read full article on original website
Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media
Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
WATCH: Biden called ‘biggest coyote ever’ if transporting immigrants is illegal
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said there is no case for criminally charging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over their transporting of illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities. “I don't see a case, unless they can establish some systemic coercion or fraud, there’s really not...
Republicans' choice for 2024 should be abundantly clear
Whatever debate there is about the 2024 presidential race, and about whether Republicans should nominate former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it is not much of a debate at all. Both men, and the establishment media that hate them, have made it clear who the right answer is.
DeSantis's 'leadership with a backbone' sways Florida Hispanics to GOP
Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show
Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ
Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
Uncool: Biden pushes Senate to ratify treaty that would raise cost of air conditioning
[This piece has been published in Restoring America to highlight how a new climate treaty backed by the Biden administration would raise energy costs in America.]. After a hot summer with utility bills rising, reasonable people would think that President Joe Biden would want to keep air conditioning costs low for Americans.
Son of Obama's 'political godfather' hit with bribery charges in traffic camera scandal
An Illinois state senator, the son of former president Barack Obama's "political godfather," is facing bribery charges over his role in a scandal with a red-light camera company. Influential state Sen. Emil Jones III (D) is accused of accepting a $5,000 bribe from SafeSpeed LLC, a red-light camera company, in...
Special counsel powers must be granted in Hunter Biden investigation, GOP senators demand
The Justice Department prosecutor leading the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden must be given special counsel powers and protections, dozens of Republican senators have demanded. Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss is leading the criminal inquiry into the president’s son, and the GOP now wants to make sure he can carry...
Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks
President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
Liz Cheney blasts party for treating Trump ‘as though he were a king’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday blasted members of her own party for what she called treating former President Donald Trump “as though he were a king” despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and defending him in an investigation into sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict
WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
Mike Pompeo on Trump Mar-a-Lago raid: ‘No one gets to keep classified information’
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced the Justice Department’s handling of the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home while also hinting at criticism toward the former president for taking documents after he left the White House. During a private event hosted by the Israel Heritage Foundation...
Trump anxiety swells among rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and aides
There's a sense of anxiety quietly growing among many rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and top Capitol Hill aides about how former President Donald Trump's legal troubles could sour GOP prospects in the midterm and 2024 general elections. The sentiment notably does not mesh with the public face put on by top...
NYC Mayor Eric Adams considering cruise ship as possible housing for asylum-seekers
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is considering using a cruise ship as housing accommodation for asylum-seekers, whose total has reached close to 13,000. Adams told reporters on Monday that the city was looking for "creative ways" to address the humanitarian crisis. An anonymous source told the New York Times...
‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral
Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
Georgetown professor: AR-15 'commonly owned' and 'incredibly popular'
In the national debate over banning AR-15-style rifles, there has been a noted lack of information other than anecdotal and heavily biased reports. On the gun ban side, led by President Joe Biden, the rifle is an “assault weapon” used to kill people. On the gun fan side, led by the National Rifle Association, it’s a tool for hunting and plinking just like every other rifle.
Namesake of landmark Supreme Court case scores another Second Amendment win in DC
A Washington, D.C. , regulatory limit on how much ammunition a concealed carry handgun permit holder can carry was removed after a local resident filed a lawsuit in federal court this summer. On Sept. 14, Robert J. Contee III of the Metropolitan Police Department gave notice to the U.S. District...
