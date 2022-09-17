ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Biden, Harris, and other Democrats don't acknowledge anniversary of Constitution on social media

Yesterday was the 235th anniversary of the Constitution of the United States. It's one of the most influential documents in history and the world's oldest active codified constitution. Yet you would have never known, given the deafening silence on the social media accounts of our country's president and vice president. While they often pander to crowds, touting the importance of the Constitution, neither President Joe Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris appeared to acknowledge Constitution Day on their social media accounts.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Republicans' choice for 2024 should be abundantly clear

Whatever debate there is about the 2024 presidential race, and about whether Republicans should nominate former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, it is not much of a debate at all. Both men, and the establishment media that hate them, have made it clear who the right answer is.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis's 'leadership with a backbone' sways Florida Hispanics to GOP

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Trump rips Don Lemon following loss of prime-time show

Former President Donald Trump is commenting on CNN anchor Don Lemon's loss of his prime-time show, which he claims is actually a promotion, as Lemon is now on in the morning. Trump made his thoughts known on his social media platform, Truth Social. "A small step for television, a giant...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Special master deals major declassification blow to Trump in Mar-a-Lago raid case with DOJ

Former President Donald Trump has been dealt a major blow by the special master in the Mar-a-Lago raid case. Judge Raymond Dearie, who was picked by Judge Aileen Cannon to be the special master last week, told the former president he must provide evidence of declassification or else he will have to assume the records seized by the FBI are indeed classified.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden defends son Hunter when asked about his troubles and Republican attacks

President Joe Biden defended Hunter Biden and shrugged off any concerns about him when asked about Republican investigations into his son’s overseas business dealings. “I love my son, number one,” Joe Biden said during a Sunday interview on 60 Minutes when asked whether any of Hunter Biden’s troubles have caused problems for the president or for the United States. “He fought an addiction problem. He overcame it. He wrote about it. And no, there's not a single thing that I've observed at all from — that would affect me or the United States relative to my son Hunter.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney blasts party for treating Trump ‘as though he were a king’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday blasted members of her own party for what she called treating former President Donald Trump “as though he were a king” despite his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and defending him in an investigation into sensitive documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Barr says juries view Durham investigation as supporting Trump, don't want to convict

WASHINGTON — Former Attorney General William Barr expressed skepticism that the prosecution of Igor Danchenko by special counsel John Durham will result in a conviction, saying the jury pool was likely hostile to any initiative seen as helping former President Donald Trump. In an interview with the Washington Examiner...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump anxiety swells among rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and aides

There's a sense of anxiety quietly growing among many rank-and-file Republican lawmakers and top Capitol Hill aides about how former President Donald Trump's legal troubles could sour GOP prospects in the midterm and 2024 general elections. The sentiment notably does not mesh with the public face put on by top...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

‘Location is everything’: Trump slams Biden over seat at queen's funeral

Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden as a disgrace to the United States’s global reputation, saying he would have been seated in a better location at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. “This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” Trump wrote on...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Georgetown professor: AR-15 'commonly owned' and 'incredibly popular'

In the national debate over banning AR-15-style rifles, there has been a noted lack of information other than anecdotal and heavily biased reports. On the gun ban side, led by President Joe Biden, the rifle is an “assault weapon” used to kill people. On the gun fan side, led by the National Rifle Association, it’s a tool for hunting and plinking just like every other rifle.
POLITICS

