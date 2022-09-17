Read full article on original website
Related
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
riograndeguardian.com
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
MySanAntonio
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Brownsville couple turns fitness passion into athletic brand
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal officer with a passion for working out made a business out of fitness equipment and clothing she wanted to wear to the gym. Yajaida Garcia is a Brownsville native and the creative mind behind Y Fitness, a brand she built in 2019 with the help of her husband.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 Woman Died After A Two-Vehicle Crash In McAllen (McAllen, TX)
McAllen police reported a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and a truck that claimed a life. The crash happened on Monte Cristo road and Ware Road in McAllen at 7:15 a.m.
Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business. According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive. The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes […]
Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
$20 million lottery scratch ticket sold at La Feria gas station
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A $20 million scratch ticket was sold at a gas station in La Feria. According to Texas Lottery, the $20 Million Supreme scratch ticket was sold at Breaktime #2 located at 204 E. Highway 83. There are over 10 million tickets in the $20 Million Supreme. The prize was claimed […]
BPD: Brownsville firefighter arrested for DWI
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville firefighter refusing to give a blood sample was arrested for driving while intoxicated. According to a press release by the Brownsville Police Department, a suspect identified as 37-year-old Guadalupe Salinas was arrested at 5:20 a.m. Sept. 17 at Courtyard Marriott, located at 3955 North Exp. Officers responded to a […]
Edinburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash between a tractor-trailer and a truck this morning. Norma Edith Celestino, an Edinburg resident, was killed in a crash on Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road in McAllen. According to police, the crash took place at 7:15 a.m. Celestino was the driver […]
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested. Albarran Margarito, 35, was arrested on charges of failure to stop and render aid, a post from Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4. stated. According to the post, on Sept. 15, deputies responded […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4local.com
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
HPD: Harlingen man arrested for July murder
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of 18-year-old Jaime Medina. According to the press release from Harlingen PD, approximately at 2 a.m. on July 5, police responded to a shooting near Westbound Exp. 83 Frontage Rd., near Bass Blvd where Medina had been shot and killed. […]
KRGV
Police: Edinburg woman killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in McAllen
An Edinburg woman died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in McAllen Thursday morning. At 7:15 a.m., McAllen police responded to the area of Monte Cristo Road and Ware Road regarding a collision between a gray truck and a tractor-trailer, according to a spokesperson for the McAllen Police Department. Police...
KRGV
Sheriff: Man's body found with apparent gunshot wound near Harlingen
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a man's death. Deputies found him in the Arroyo Acres Subdivision near Harlingen Saturday evening. In a tweet, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza wrote the man was "found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound." The man's name and age have not been released.
‘That’s it’ man pulls machete on woman, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man accused of threatening a woman with a machete was arrested Monday. At about 8:53 a.m. Monday, Jaime Rodriguez used a machete to threaten a woman who he has been allegedly stealing from. According to police, the victim confronted Rodriguez about the stolen items from her residence. Police say […]
Woman arrested with multiple social security cards in purse, none with her name
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of fraud use/possession of identifying information was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 24, was at the Highway 4 checkpoint where she was stopped by U.S. Border Patrol agents. According to police, Border Patrol contacted the Brownsville PD auto theft […]
PD: Drunk woman calls 911 eight times without emergency
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “highly intoxicated” woman was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly without an emergency, while also harassing a dispatcher, police said. Rosa Elia De Leon, a McAllen resident, allegedly made eight “abusive calls” to 911 after being told by dispatchers to call the non-emergency number. According to a police report obtained by […]
Comments / 1