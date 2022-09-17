MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to MPD, on September 1, the suspects pictured below stole an orange auger tool worth about $350 from the bed of the victim’s truck while it was parked at Lowe’s. Investigators said the […]

MIDLAND, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO