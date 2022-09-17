Read full article on original website
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
cbs7.com
DPS investigates fatal crash on I-20 North Service Road
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A fatal crash occurred on September 16, 2022 at around 6 a.m. in Midland County. According to DPS, the investigation revealed that 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler from Midland was traveling eastbound on I-20 North Service Road near mile marker 146. Butler failed to drive in...
Texas health department responds to viral tamale photo
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is responding to social media backlash after it confiscated tamales from an unlicensed couple selling them out of their vehicle. ECHD posted the photo of the seized goods- 25 dozen homemade tamales- on Facebook last week and the post was met with a fair amount of […]
MPD searching for suspects in connection with tool theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two suspects accused of theft. According to MPD, on September 1, the suspects pictured below stole an orange auger tool worth about $350 from the bed of the victim’s truck while it was parked at Lowe’s. Investigators said the […]
Man fires multiple rounds inside bar amid fight, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly fired multiple shots inside a local bar during a fight Friday night. Jorge Tarango, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of Deadly Conduct, one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon […]
2 arrested in connection with dollar store robbery
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman were arrested earlier this week after police were called to investigate a domestic disturbance and found two wanted suspects at the scene. Adrian Sotelo, 37, and Bianca Rodriguez, 26, have both been charged with assault and robbery. According to an affidavit, on September 6, officers with the Odessa […]
odessapd.com
Do you recognize this woman?
She was caught on camera shoplifting from Walgreens on two different occasions. If you have any information, please contact Detective T. Yelley at 432-335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference cases #22-0013596 and #22-0013597.
