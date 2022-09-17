Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
WIBW
Former Seaman QB Dalton Cowan hangs up his cleats at Emporia State
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Seaman quarterback turned Emporia State QB/S-Back Dalton Cowan announced he’s decided to retire from football after suffering from his second concussion. “Coming to that decision was, it was brutal. It was terrible,” said Cowan. “Because you know, I gotta see my brothers, guys I’ve...
Duke vs Kansas odds, players to watch in unlikely battle of college football unbeatens
Duke and Kansas combined to go 5-19 last season. The last time the Jayhawks posted a winning record was 2008, which was also the last time they had more than one Big 12 win in a season. Duke has only won one ACC game over the last two seasons.
KCTV 5
VOTE: Hy-Vee Team of the Week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Vote on this week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week below. Gardner-Edgerton prevailed in a 36-19 win over Olathe West. St. Pius X beat Maryville in a thriller, 34-27. Bishop Miege thumped St. James, 52-14. Liberty took down Park Hill, 49-24. Last week’s Hy-Vee Team...
MidAmerica Nazarene names athletic complex after former Olathe mayor
MidAmerica Nazarene University plans to name its new athletic complex the Copeland Athletics Complex after former Olathe mayor Mike Copeland.
KCTV 5
Lawmakers to discuss sports betting in Missouri
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
5 injured in shooting in Blue Springs near 40 Highway
Around 8:50 p.m. officers were called in regard to a shooting on 40 Hwy that injured five people
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
Injury crash closes Lone Elm Road exit from southbound I-35 in Olathe
The Lone Elm Road exit from southbound Interstate 35 in Olathe was closed Tuesday morning due to an injury crash.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
WB I-70 in Kansas City, Kansas reopens following crash
A crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near 7th Street Trafficway after mulch was spilled on the highway.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
WIBW
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
Overland Park advances plan to build over 400 homes near two Blue Valley schools
Drake Development is ready to enter the housing market with its Wild Horse project in Overland Park, located at 179th Street and Switzer Road.
Woman dies after Monday hit-and-run crash in Kansas City
A passenger in a Mazda 3 died after the car crashed into two parked vehicles on St. John Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday night.
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
