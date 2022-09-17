ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
NebraskaTV

CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago

KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"

HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Mccook, NE
City
Madison, NE
City
Kearney, NE
City
Ravenna, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Arlington, NE
City
Louisville, NE
City
Mead, NE
City
Gering, NE
City
Pender, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Kearney, NE
Sports
State
Nebraska State
City
Seward, NE
City
Palmyra, NE
City
Ponca, NE
City
Paxton, NE
City
Lewiston, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
City
Norfolk, NE
City
Minden, NE
City
Wayne, NE
City
Creighton, NE
City
Osceola, NE
City
West Point, NE
City
Pleasanton, NE
City
Fremont, NE
NebraskaTV

Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants

LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium

KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Christian#Lincoln North Star#Cedar Bluffs#Holdrege 7 Mead#Brownell#Omaha Buena Vista#Heartland Lutheran#Potter Dix 63#Maxwell 0#Guardian Angels Central#Tcne#Wilcox Hildreth 51#Wisner Pilger#Pender 32 Wood River 29
NebraskaTV

Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy

HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For 75 years, the Grand Island area has stood united, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele issued a proclamation in honor of the Heartland United Way. The organization has raised tens of millions going...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Creighton University
NewsBreak
Sports
NebraskaTV

Grand Island teen referred for charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash

MINDEN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been referred for charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Minden that ended in a rollover crash. According to Grand Island Police, a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man reported his 14-year-old stepson stole his Ford F150 pickup from a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue and fled the scene.
MINDEN, NE
NebraskaTV

Hastings man sentenced for meth charges

HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
HALL COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30

On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
NebraskaTV

Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Pet Doc: After surgery pain management

KEARNEY, Neb. — As you know, our furry friends are our best friends and we hate to see them in pain. When Callie, one of the hardest working cattle hands on her family farm, suffered an ACL injury, it was time to fix that instability at the Hilltop Pet Clinic.
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy