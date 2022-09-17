Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
World’s Largest Truck Convoy returns to central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The World's Largest Truck Convoy made its trek through Hastings and into Grand Island Saturday. Forty-four truckers departed from the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning, man of them with Nebraska Special Olympic athletes along for the ride to the Bosselman Travel Center. The convoy has been...
NebraskaTV
CCC looks to expand Grand Island campus
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A new expansion could be on the way to the Grand Island Central Community College (CCC). The expansion will be starting at the beginning of 2023, and the plan is to build new infrastructure into 2027. A five year plan that College President Matt Gotschall believes is needed to expand into new and modern career fields.
NebraskaTV
Learning Curve: KPS graduate remembers high school 81 years ago
KEARNEY, Neb. — In this segment of Learning Curve, Carol Staab sits down with one of Kearney Public School’s oldest graduates. When Dale Ingram graduated, a loaf of bread was 8-cents a pound, gas was 19-cents a gallon and you could go see a movie for a mere 25-cents.
NebraskaTV
South Central Nebraska Right to Life holds "Day of Remembrance"
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Central Nebraska Right to Life held a "day of remembrance" ceremony for what they called “unborn, forgotten aborted children.”. President Amanda Fraser said this was their way of honoring the children. "Just in Hastings we thought about three years ago, 'let’s get together.'...
NebraskaTV
Four Nebraska airports awarded $9.25 million in federal grants
LINCOLN, Neb. — Four Nebraska airports were awarded millions of dollars in federal grants, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that $9.25 million was awarded to airports in Alliance, Aurora, Burwell and Sidney. Two airports were awarded federal grants through President Biden’s...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Women Veterans Symposium
KEARNEY, Neb. — For the first time ever, state veterans groups are hosting a symposium focused on women. Erin Colson, Nebraska Veterans Affairs Outreach and Women Veterans coordinator, has more on the event happening at the Holiday Inn in Kearney, September 24-25. This event is free (including meals) for...
NebraskaTV
Cozad man heading to district court for involvement in Paradise City shooting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Cozad man charged in a shooting at a strip club in July is heading to district court. Buffalo County Court records say Corey Brestel, 24, is charged with possession of a defaced firearm. On July 31, two men who are a part of the...
NebraskaTV
Harvest will be marathon, not sprint, after 'wild and crazy year'
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Farming is a marathon, not a sprint, and that will certainly be true this fall with a harvest season that may stretch on for months. Corn harvest is now underway after a growing season where drought, fires, hail and wind have taken a toll. Even...
NebraskaTV
Cleanup begins at former Bert's Pharmacy
HASTINGS, Neb. — Contractors are beginning to remove the brick façade from the former Bert's Pharmacy in Downtown Hastings. Bricks are being individually removed in order to preserve property adjacent to the building. The city said the façade must be removed prior to removing the steel structures that...
NebraskaTV
Heartland United Way celebrates 75 years
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — For 75 years, the Grand Island area has stood united, but the last few years have been some of the most challenging. Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele issued a proclamation in honor of the Heartland United Way. The organization has raised tens of millions going...
NebraskaTV
Organizations come together to address early childcare, education needs in the state
KEARNEY, Neb. — Everywhere in the state the need for quality childcare and education continues. The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska along with 20 other partners from across the state hosted the fifth annual Thriving Children, Families and Communities Conference to address the challenges of childcare.
NebraskaTV
Koponi Vanilla is serving up more than aroma and flavor
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — A central Nebraska business is bringing a familiar aroma to Grand Island all the way from Africa. "I still feel like I'm dreaming," said Fouad Mhadji, founder of Koponi Vanilla. Mhadji is bringing more than flavor to your kitchen shelf. “There is no vanilla manufacturer...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island teen referred for charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
MINDEN, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been referred for charges following a pursuit in a stolen vehicle in Minden that ended in a rollover crash. According to Grand Island Police, a little after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man reported his 14-year-old stepson stole his Ford F150 pickup from a residence in the 1200 block of Sherman Avenue and fled the scene.
NebraskaTV
Hastings man sentenced for meth charges
HASTINGS, Neb. — A Hastings man will spend time in prison on drug charges. Federal officials said Zachary Ellis, 28, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for distribution of 50 grams or more of actual meth and 50 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture. According to authorities, on...
NebraskaTV
Hall County deputy registrars to hold voter registration event Sunday
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With election season right around the corner, the Hall County deputy registrars will be hosting a voter registration event this weekend at the Grand Island Public Library. The deputy registrars will be taking voter registrations from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in...
gifamilyradio.com
Update: Names Released In Fatal Accident On Highway 30
On Sunday, September 11, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm emergency crews were detailed to the area 1/2 mile east of Gunbarrel Road on US Highway 30 in rural Merrick County to respond to a three vehicle accident. Upon the arrival of emergency crews it was determined that there were two...
NebraskaTV
With calls rising, GI Fire Department hopes to add enough staff for another ambulance crew
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After a record-breaking year for calls, the Grand Island Fire Department may soon do something it hasn't done in 40 years and put another ambulance in service. The city has added more than 20,000 residents in the last 40 years, but arguably, the fire department...
NebraskaTV
Teen charged in GI Walmart parking lot shooting pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen charged with attempted murder for a shooting at a Walmart earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to his charges. Hall County District Court records say Yahir Cardenas, 17, is charged with 19 total counts, including attempted first-degree murder and assault.
NebraskaTV
GIPD investigating thefts of trailers containing more than $750,000 worth of meat
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after more than $750,000 in meat was reported stolen from three trailers over the weekend. At 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Roberts Street in reference to two semi-trailers and their cargo being stolen from a parking lot.
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: After surgery pain management
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you know, our furry friends are our best friends and we hate to see them in pain. When Callie, one of the hardest working cattle hands on her family farm, suffered an ACL injury, it was time to fix that instability at the Hilltop Pet Clinic.
