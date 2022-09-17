Read full article on original website
The news of the KCPD being investigated by the Department of Justice followed an indictment of a former Kansas detectiveCJ CoombsKansas City, KS
The Argyle Building built for commercial use in 1906 was repurposed into luxury apartments in 2014CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early yearsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs vs La Chargers: Winners and Losers from Week 2Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
What oddsmakers think about KU, K-State, Mizzou as Week 4 of college football arrives
The Kansas Jayhawks are favored against a Power Five opponent this week. That hasn’t happened in a long time.
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Coaching Search: 3 Big Names Reportedly Emerge
The Scott Frost era is officially over. The 47-year-old was let go following the Huskers' 1-2 start to the 2022 season. Now while Mickey Joseph runs the show, Nebraska football leaders are seeking the program's next head coach. Three big names have reportedly emerged for the Nebraska coaching job. The...
KU Sports
Kansas men's basketball players make 'statement' that NIL opportunities can benefit more than just Jayhawks' bank accounts
Nine members of the Kansas men’s basketball team proved Sunday night that the benefits associated with name, image and likeness dollars can be a two-way street. In attendance at The Oread Hotel on Sunday night for Family Promise’s largest fundraiser of the year, the nine Jayhawks joined together to donate $17,000 of their own money to the organization, a nonprofit outlet that serves to combat homelessness for Douglas County families.
MidAmerica Nazarene names athletic complex after former Olathe mayor
MidAmerica Nazarene University plans to name its new athletic complex the Copeland Athletics Complex after former Olathe mayor Mike Copeland.
Lawmakers to discuss sports betting in Missouri
Fall weather forecast: Will Kansas City's hot summer impact your fall plans?. We are just days away from the autumn equinox and it’s still feeling a lot like summer out there. What can we look forward to this upcoming season? Our team of meteorologists got out and about to deliver our fall forecast.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove reeling after recent fentanyl overdoses
OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - Oak Grove High School has started the school year with four fentanyl overdoses. Three happened just in the last week. It’s an alarming trend that has much of the small-town community concerned. Carson Moppin was just 16 years old. He was one day away...
Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435
JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Whether you're in Kansas or Missouri, here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss in the Kansas City area.
Olathe crash involving utility truck, semi leaves one with critical injuries
One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday morning crash in Olathe.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park makes way for new Phillips 66 near 123rd and Blue Valley Parkway
A Houston-based gas station chain is looking to open a new location in south Overland Park. Driving the news: The final development plan to convert an existing BP gas station near West 123rd Street and Blue Valley Parkway into a Phillips 66 gained unanimous approval from the Overland Park Planning Commission on its consent agenda last week.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Missouri
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
Eastbound I-70 closed in KCK after dump truck hits overhead sign
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic of Interstate 70 in KCK is shut down after a dump truck hit an overhead sign early Wednesday morning. The incident happened just past James Street at 3:41 a.m. Eastbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 10 or 11 a.m., as the Kansas Department of Transportation will need to remove and replace the sign before traffic will be allowed back underneath. The sign currently remains in its position, but is damaged.
Adults line up for new COVID-19 booster shot
COVID-19 booster shots are available at public health agencies, doctors offices, pharmacies, grocery stores.
27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435
LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
Two occupants report serious injuries after
BATES COUNTY, MO - A Belton resident was among the injured during a vehicle accident early Sunday. State troopers indicate Draven Wales was the driver of a vehicle that departed from the roadway off 52 Highway near 5001 Road, hitting an embankment. Wales and a passenger, Dereck Page of Nevada,...
Johnson County Sheriff locates owners of 4 found horses
The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office has located the owners of four horses that were found in the county.
Get ready for near-record heat the next few days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spotty storms are possible late Saturday evening and overnight with lows in the low 70s. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Sunday through Tuesday and record temperatures may be reached. Cooler weather will return Thursday into next weekend. Highs will be in the 70s to 80s with lows in the 50s. We will continue to have a mainly dry pattern.
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
