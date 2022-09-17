ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

ABC4

BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
KSLTV

Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement

SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
ABC4

Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
ABC4

POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find […]
ABC4

The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
KPCW

LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans

Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
Gephardt Daily

Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
OGDEN, UT

