Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Utah State Capitol is a Beautiful Building at any Time of DayS. F. MoriUtah State
The Duo Twenty One Pilots Will Perform At The Vivint Smart Home ArenaS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Food Is Plentiful at The Cheesecake Factory at The City Creek CenterS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Layton High School placed on lockout after student stabbed
A student at Layton High School was stabbed Tuesday, forcing the school to be briefly placed on lockout.
BREAKING: Layton High School student stabs classmate
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton High School student was stabbed by one of his classmates on Tuesday, according to the Layton Police Department. The incident reportedly happened around 12:30 p.m. at Layton Commons Park, across the street from Layton High School. Police say two groups of students met in the park, and a fight […]
KSLTV
Layton High parents wish communication from school during lockout came faster
KSL TV messaged with and spoke to several parents who shared concerns and questions over how the school chose to inform parents of what was going on, and when. Lunchtime at Layton High Tuesday turned frantic when an announcement came over the PA system that everyone was going into lockout.
KUTV
Family of Linden Cameron settle lawsuit over SLCPD shooting of 13-year-old boy with autism
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department reached a settlement Tuesday in a lawsuit stemming from a shooting in September 2020 that left a 13-year-old boy with autism with life-changing injuries and emotional trauma. The family of Linden Cameron's lawsuit against Salt Lake City will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Family of teen with autism who was shot by police reach settlement
SALT LAKE CITY — The family of a 13-year-old boy with autism shot multiple times by police announced they have reached a settlement with the city and SLC Police Department. In a statement from the family it states, “Linden’s family filed a lawsuit in federal court for a violation of his constitutional right to be free from excessive force. The family also maintains that the SLCPD and the shooting officer acted recklessly leading up to the moment of the shooting because they knew Linden was experiencing a mental health crisis and knew that he would run from officers; yet those officers chased him down and shot him.”
Suspect assaults Provo crossing guard, police searching
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – A crossing guard was assaulted on Friday, and authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect, according to the Provo Police Department. On the morning of September 16, a crossing guard was reportedly assaulted in the area of 4380 North Canyon Road. Police have information that someone may have […]
CBS Austin
Police: 2 critically injured after juvenile breaks into Utah home, stabs couple
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Utah couple is recovering at the hospital after a juvenile broke into their house and stabbed them early Tuesday, authorities said. At this time, it appears the suspect and the victims are strangers, according to Taylorsville Police. Officers responded to two 911 calls at...
Park City High School coach charged after confrontation with student
The tennis coach at Park City High School was charged with aggravated child abuse Friday following a confrontation with a player.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan toddler flown to Primary Children’s Hospital after three story fall
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 19, 2022 — A toddler was taken by medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital Monday with serious injuries from a fall. The child fell out a 3-story window at an apartment complex at 1601 West Fox Park Drive in the incident dispatched at 5:35 p.m., said West Jordan Fire Department Capt. Ken Pratt.
POLICE: Teen stabs couple in Taylorsville home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A Taylorsville couple has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed in their home on Tuesday morning. At about 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, police responded to a call near 4800 Simper Lane. Sgt. Jake Hill of the Taylorsville Police Department told ABC4 that the couple awoke to find […]
The Justice Files: Remembering Margo Bond
WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – It was a day that Ryan Sevier will never forget. It was Feb. 21, 1992 and it was his birthday. It was also the day his mother, Margo Bond, disappeared. “I got a phone call saying they were looking for my mom because she was missing,” Sevier recalled. “I was […]
KSLTV
Love Hard Foundation making positive difference in Utah teens’ mental health
SALT LAKE CITY — The Love Hard Foundation was started in January to make a positive difference in the mental and emotional health of Utah teens. Love Hard provides additional support and counseling for teens going through tough times. The nonprofit is getting more involved in schools and communities each week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested for randomly stabbing 2 people in Taylorsville home, police say
An adult man and woman are recovering in the hospital after they were stabbed in their home early Tuesday morning by a teenager who they did not know.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Deputies discover burglary tools, broken glass on Weber County man
A Weber County man was arrested by Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Thursday. Deputies stopped the 56-year-old Roy man traveling westbound on S.R. 40, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. A search of the vehicle revealed marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants from outside of Summit County.
LDS Church community members praise Heber temple plans
Local churchgoers in the Heber area are celebrating after hearing news of a temple to be built in their valley, and some say they hope those who have concerns will give it a chance. Heber resident Ruth Holmes says Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temples have always inspired...
KSLTV
Anonymous donor pledges nearly $100K to cover meals at Utah elementary school
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Parents of students at Manila Elementary School awoke Monday to a surprising email announcing that a private donor will be paying for school meals for the entire school year. “It’s a very generous donation that will bless many families here at Manila,” said Rachelle Spencer,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
‘Very violent’: Davis District warns parents of inappropriate images, video being shared at school
FARMINGTON, Utah — The principal at Farmington Junior High is asking parents for help. “We’ve had a rash of images and videos shared on iPhones through AirDrop that are not school appropriate,” Principal Ben Hill said in a phone message to parents on Wednesday. Hill told parents...
Gephardt Daily
Man charged with stabbing 2 strangers 6 days apart at same Salt Lake City location
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say stabbed a stranger who was sitting on a downtown park bench Saturday has been booked into jail. Suspect Mario Fresques — who turned 32 Sunday (today), his probable cause statement says — was booked on two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.
West Valley City man dragged after suspect steals pickup truck
West Valley City Police are looking for any sign of a thief that dragged a man in his own truck as he was trying to stop the suspect from stealing it early Monday morning.
KSLTV
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
Comments / 0