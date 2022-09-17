Read full article on original website
Alton Lee Terry 1946-2022
Services for Alton Lee Terry, 76, of Mineola were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home with Chaplain Robert Stoval officiating. Interment was in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Alba. Mr. Terry passed away Sept. 19, 2022 in Quitman. He was born May 21, 1946 in Alba...
Joyce Anita Lassiter 1938-2022
Joyce Anita Lassiter joined the faithful in Heaven on Sept. 15, 2022. Anita, as she was affectionately known, was born on June 20, 1938 in Mineola to the late Mancell and Mary Lou (Stanford) Caffey. She was a woman who said what she meant and meant what she said. Her hard work was evident as she worked for Morton Salt Company in Grand Saline for 30 years. Anita was a longtime member and secretary for Rose Hill Baptist Church.
Mary Beth Hasz (1941 – 2022)
Mary Beth Hasz was born to Henri and Edith Tessman in Sycamore, Ill. on March 8, 1941 and went to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while in her home in Alba. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David; her four children and their spouses, Amy and Brian Smith, Jon and Kelly Hasz, David and Sandy Hasz and Sam and Lisa Hasz; as well as 20 grandchildren and 8eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Patty and Tom Sittler and Sandy and Tom Doyle. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Tessman, and her sister, Carol Harding.
