Mary Beth Hasz was born to Henri and Edith Tessman in Sycamore, Ill. on March 8, 1941 and went to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, while in her home in Alba. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, David; her four children and their spouses, Amy and Brian Smith, Jon and Kelly Hasz, David and Sandy Hasz and Sam and Lisa Hasz; as well as 20 grandchildren and 8eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her two sisters and their husbands, Patty and Tom Sittler and Sandy and Tom Doyle. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Tessman, and her sister, Carol Harding.

ALBA, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO