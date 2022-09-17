ODESSA, TX – An Odessa man was arrested on Monday after he broke into an Ector County ISD elementary school. According to ECISD, on Sep. 19 at around 6:20 a.m., officers with the Odessa Police Department were dispatched to Burnet Elementary School for the report of a burglary. When they arrived the officers discovered a man that had broken into the school. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, a Class C Misdemeanor; criminal trespass, a Class B Misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a Class B Misdemeanor. Witness on scene told police that the man had kicked in the glass on a…

