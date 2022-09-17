Read full article on original website
Odessa man charged after teen tells police he was ‘beaten’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said a 16-year-old boy made an outcry of abuse. John Adam Marcantel, 39, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, the investigation began on June 5, after a woman called the Odessa Police Department to report […]
Man arrested on warrant, accused of assaulting pregnant wife
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant wife. Ricardo Uribe, 26, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant woman. According to an affidavit, on July 25, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Keystone Drive to investigate a disturbance. […]
Man injured while breaking into apartment, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he broke into an apartment and assaulted a woman inside. Terry Ratliff Jr. has been charged with burglary. According to an affidavit, on September 10, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to an apartment home in the 2700 block of N […]
OPD responds after woman hides in neighbor’s garage to escape assault
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his fiancé. Robert Beck, 43, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation. According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Big Easy Street after a man called 911 […]
Affidavit: Elementary school intruder allegedly high on meth
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police arrested 33-year-old Michael Duran after he was allegedly caught breaking into Burnet Elementary. Now, an affidavit has revealed new details about the incident. According to Ector County ISD, around 6:20 a.m. on September 19, Duran ran to the north entrance of the school and when he was […]
Man fires multiple rounds inside bar amid fight, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly fired multiple shots inside a local bar during a fight Friday night. Jorge Tarango, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of Deadly Conduct, one count of Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, one count of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon […]
Midland man calls 911 on ex-wife, ends up in jail instead
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife. 46-year-old Lee Adams has been charged with assault by strangulation. According to court documents, on September 9, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to Adams’ home after he called 911 and said his ex-wife […]
Midlander charged with manslaughter after 19-year-old dies of gunshot wound
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after investigators said he shot and killed a teen Friday evening. Arturo Barraza, 21, has been charged with Manslaughter. Around 5:20 p.m. on September 16, investigators with the Midland Police Department were called to Midland Memorial Hospital after 19-year-old Estrella V. Moreno, of Midland, arrived at the […]
Teen accused of breaking into home, stealing keys, then stealing Camaro
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into a home, stole some car keys, then made off with a vehicle. Jhovany Vargas, 17, of El Paso, has been charged with Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. According to court documents, on September 14, a woman called […]
ECISD student arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today ECISD sent out a statement regarding a Nimitz 8th grader, who was arrested after threatening to shoot a teacher. The threat came after the teacher stepped between two students who were arguing with each other. The 8th grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them.
Texas Middle School Student Arrested after Brutally Attacking Teacher Who Confiscated His Phone
Reports say that an 8th-grade student in Texas has been arrested and now faces a felony charge after video went viral of him attacking his teacher after she confiscated his phone. Officials from the school district say that they need more mental health resources for students as violence has seemingly been on the rise.
OPD investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a young man accused of breaking into vehicles. According to OPD, on September 10, officers responded to the area of Bruce Avenue and Fitch Avenue to investigate a reported auto burglary after a young suspect in a hoodie was […]
Woman accused of stealing 10k worth of tools from area business
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of tools from an area business. Misty Brooks, 44, has been charged with Theft. According to court documents, the theft happened in early August when Brooks reportedly visited a friend at his apartment that […]
