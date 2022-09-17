Manchester, Rockville register wins

MANCHESTER 3, EAST CATHOLIC 0. Olivia Ramsdell had 10 kills and five aces to lead the Red Hawks to a CCC East sweep at home. Game scores were 15-19, 25-22, 25-16. Manchester (3-1) travels to RHAM Monday, the same night East Catholic (0-3) entertains Tolland.

E.O. SMITH 3, ENFIELD 0. Molly Perkins recorded five aces but the Eagles dropped a CCC East match in Storrs. Game scores were 25-7, 25-8, 25-17. Taylor Lathrop added three kills for Enfield (0-4), which hosts East Hartford Monday. E.O. Smith is 2-2.

ROCKVILLE 3, SMSA 2. Caroline Burg had 19 kills and 22 digs to lead the Rams to a NCCC win in Vernon Friday night. Game scores where 10-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 15-5.