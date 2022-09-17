ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Cluster of invasive apple snail eggs spotted in SWFL

By Hope Salman
 4 days ago
A woman posted a photo of a pink cluster on a pole and it has people wondering what it is exactly.

It’s a cluster of apple snail eggs.

You can find two types in Florida. Native ones leave white clusters and are the size of a plum.

The ones that lay pink eggs are from Europe and Asia, they are the size of an apple.

Experts said the pink ones are invasive.

If you or your animal accidentally an egg, you could get sick with rag lungworm.

“This invasive species is killing other species like the native apple snails and they are starting to get in all of our waterways and freshwater areas,” said naturalist, Ranger Rob.

If you see these pink eggs, the FWC recommend you remove them with gloves.

It is illegal to remove the white ones because they are a local species.

