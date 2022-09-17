Read full article on original website
Related
Eldorado High School's First District Football Game Abruptly Canceled
MIDLAND – The first District high school football game between Eldorado and Midland TLCA has been abruptly canceled. According to the Eldorado Eagle Boosters Facebook page, Midland TLCA has cancelled the district game against the Eagles that was set for this coming Saturday. Eldorado is currently 1-3 and were set to start district this week. The Eagles started off the season with a win over Christoval 7-0, then lost to Winters in overtime 18-12. Then, Eldorado faced off against the Sonora Broncos and lost 24-7 then played a good San Saba team and lost 26-0. Midland TLCA is 0-3 on the…
Red light runner sends two to the hospital
The Kia disregarded the red light, causing the collision in the middle of the intersection.
conchovalleyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Main St. Bridge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — TxDOT has posted good news on their Facebook page regarding the Main St. Bridge. Both westbound lanes of US 67 at the Main St. Bridge are now open. The Main Street overpass is open and the northbound lane is restricted to one lane over the bridge.
4 People Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The official stated that two vehicles were involved in the crash. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County jail logs: September 21, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: San Angelo Police Confirm Arrest in West San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police Wednesday confirmed that a man was shot on Oxford. Dr. Tuesday evening and a suspect is now in custody. According to San Angelo Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Espinosa, on 9/13/22 around 7:25pm, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Oxford in reference to a domestic disturbance. While responding to that location, our dispatch division received information that the there was a potential shooting victim at that residence.
Comments / 0