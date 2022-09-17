MIDLAND – The first District high school football game between Eldorado and Midland TLCA has been abruptly canceled. According to the Eldorado Eagle Boosters Facebook page, Midland TLCA has cancelled the district game against the Eagles that was set for this coming Saturday. Eldorado is currently 1-3 and were set to start district this week. The Eagles started off the season with a win over Christoval 7-0, then lost to Winters in overtime 18-12. Then, Eldorado faced off against the Sonora Broncos and lost 24-7 then played a good San Saba team and lost 26-0. Midland TLCA is 0-3 on the…

