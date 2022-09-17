ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Ionia tractor fire

IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor fire in Ionia took about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish Monday night. According to authorities, the fire happened just after 8 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Clyde and Kingston roads. When fire crews arrived, the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and Lyons-Muir Fire Department were able to extinguish the tractor.
IONIA, MI
townbroadcast.com

Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals

Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
WAYLAND, MI
mibiz.com

North Ottawa Community Health System merging into Trinity Health Oct. 1

GRAND HAVEN — North Ottawa Community Health System will become part of Trinity Health Michigan on Oct. 1 when the two health care systems close their planned merger. Executives announced today that they have signed a final agreement to merge North Ottawa into Trinity Health, ending more than a century of independence for the small Grand Haven health system. Once the deal closes, North Ottawa Community Health System will become known as Trinity Health Grand Haven and maintain all existing operations.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students

Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WZZM 13

Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
MLive

Crews rescue pets from burning Muskegon home

MUSKEGON, MI – Fire crews rescued a pair of pets from a burning home Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370 reported. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a residential fire on Edgewater Street near Wilcox Avenue. The first arriving crews reported heavy fire from a corner of the home and wires down in the yard, the department stated in a Facebook post.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
