Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Falling Leaves Cannabis Fest coming to Muskegon’s historic baseball field
MUSKEGON, MI - A fall-themed marijuana consumption event is on its way to Marsh Field in Muskegon this weekend. The Falling Leaves Fest — featuring hayrides, cider and donuts, food trucks, arts and crafts, Dougie the DJ, scavenger hunts and more — is planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Marsh Field, 1800 Peck St.
Rockford farm hosting ‘Chef Dinner in the Field’ harvest fundraiser
ROCKFORD, MI - New Growth Project is cooking up its first farm-to-table event for the Kent County community as part of the nonprofit’s “Chef Dinner on the Field” fundraiser. The harvest dinner, featuring a four-course meal with vegetables picked from the fields of the nonprofit’s 20-acre farm...
Take a whimsical walk through thousands of glowing jack-o’-lanterns in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Thousands of glowing jack-o’-lanterns will be on display in West Michigan this fall at a massive Halloween exhibit described as a “one-of-a-kind whimsical celebration of art, nature and fall.”. Jack O Lantern World, an exhibition of thousands of hand-carved pumpkins, is coming to...
Grand Rapids Public Schools fills 170 teacher, staff vacancies since start of new school year
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools has hired around 110 teachers and 60 school staff over the last 40 days, filling a significant number of the district’s staff vacancies since the new school year started. GRPS, the largest school district in West Michigan, was preparing to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids for 50th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back! The annual Pulaski Days celebration will be returning to Grand Rapids for its 50th year of highlighting Polish culture and traditions. Each year, Polish halls and clubs across Grand Rapids open their doors to celebrate Polish food and culture with West Michigan. This year's theme is "50 Years of Polish Traditions."
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Ionia tractor fire
IONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A tractor fire in Ionia took about 3,000 gallons of water to extinguish Monday night. According to authorities, the fire happened just after 8 p.m. in a field near the intersection of Clyde and Kingston roads. When fire crews arrived, the tractor was fully engulfed in flames. Fire crews with the Ionia Department of Public Safety and Lyons-Muir Fire Department were able to extinguish the tractor.
townbroadcast.com
Historic Bowens Mills shuts down cider festivals
Bowens Mills “It’s Cider Time” festivals are shutting down after nearly a half century just east of Wayland. “We are sad to announce that we can no longer have ‘It’s Cider Time’ festivals at Historic Bowen Mills,” said co-owners Carleen and Owen Sabin. “Unfortunately the State of Michigan has decided that our cider making days have come to an end.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grand Rapids student seen with ‘apparent handgun’ in school bathroom
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Public Schools and city police are investigating after a student was reportedly seen with an “apparent handgun” in a school bathroom on Monday, Sept. 19. GRPS school leaders learned of the incident at the end of the school day Monday, when...
Two Muskegon city manager finalists chosen for second-round interviews
MUSKEGON, MI – Two finalists have made the cut to be Muskegon’s next city manager, and they’re both home grown. Current Interim City Manager LeighAnn Mikesell and Gaines Township Manager Jonathan Seyferth will be called back for second interviews, the Muskegon City Commission decided on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
mibiz.com
North Ottawa Community Health System merging into Trinity Health Oct. 1
GRAND HAVEN — North Ottawa Community Health System will become part of Trinity Health Michigan on Oct. 1 when the two health care systems close their planned merger. Executives announced today that they have signed a final agreement to merge North Ottawa into Trinity Health, ending more than a century of independence for the small Grand Haven health system. Once the deal closes, North Ottawa Community Health System will become known as Trinity Health Grand Haven and maintain all existing operations.
Muskegon city manager candidates narrowed from six to four
MUSKEGON, MI – The field of six candidates to be Muskegon’s next city manager has been narrowed to four and the city commission will meet Tuesday to decide if they’re ready to hire. The commissioners agreed to the final four following Thursday’s public tour on the Aquastar...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students
Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University. According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party...
WZZM 13
Bioluminescent mushrooms are popping up around West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Pumpkin Spice Lattes and Candy Corn often mark the transition from summer to fall, but what about glow-in-the-dark mushrooms?. Jeff Baurs and assistant Devin Desgranges, viewers from Barry County, stumbled upon this natural phenomenon. Often occurring in the late summer to early fall months, these...
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Crews rescue pets from burning Muskegon home
MUSKEGON, MI – Fire crews rescued a pair of pets from a burning home Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, the Muskegon Professional Firefighters Union – IAFF Local 370 reported. Firefighters were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. to a residential fire on Edgewater Street near Wilcox Avenue. The first arriving crews reported heavy fire from a corner of the home and wires down in the yard, the department stated in a Facebook post.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WOOD
Semi-truck carrying milk rolls over on US-131 ramp
WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck carrying gallons of milk rolled over during a crash, police said. Michigan State Police said the truck rolled over on the 28th Street ramp onto southbound US-131. The semi was hauling 45,000 pounds of gallon milk containers, according to MSP. The ramp was...
2 teens seriously injured following crash in West Michigan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two teens suffered serious injuries Sunday morning after their vehicle crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police said the driver, a 15-year-old Hudsonville boy, was transported to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, via an Aero Med...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0