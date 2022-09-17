ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinemont, AL

PREP FOOTBALL: Vinemont drops nail-biter at Susan Moore 29-22

By Ryan Guthery
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Vinemont traveled to Blount County to face off against the Bulldogs of Susan Moore in a critical region matchup. However, after a hard-fought four quarters, Susan Moore was able to edge Vinemont 29-22.

Susan Moore started quickly with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the third play of the game gave them a 7-0 lead with 10:24 remaining in the opening quarter. On Vinemont’s first possession ended with a fumble, but the Eagles defense stepped up to force a three and out. Vinemont answered with a lengthy drive capped off by a 21-yard touchdown from Ayden Thomason to Dawson Wilhite to give Vinemont an 8-7 lead with 11:10 remaining in the first half. Susan Moore regained the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run putting the Bulldogs ahead 14-8 with 3:46 remaining in the first half.

Vinemont came out the second half and marched right down the field but was unable to capitalize on a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, but the Eagle defense forced a safety to cut the led to 14-10 with 5:57 remaining in the third quarter. Vinemont took advantage of the free kick by running right down the field and on fourth down Ayden Thomason broke a tackle and raced 16 yards to put the Eagles ahead 16-14 with 1:03 left in the third quarter.

Vinemont stopped the Bulldogs on their next possession when Logan Ford intercepted the ball to give it back to the Eagles offense. The Eagles continued to pound the ball, with a 6:29 remaining in the game Thomason put the Eagles ahead 22-14 with a 4-yard touchdown run. Susan Moore answered right back aided by a big pass on the fourth down to set them up first and goal and tied it up at 22 on a 1-yard touchdown pass.

Vinemont was unable to convert on fourth down to give the ball back to the Bulldogs, a 4-yard touchdown pass ended the Bulldogs final drive off the game to put the Bulldogs ahead 29-22 with 23 seconds left in the game. Vinemont got good field position but an interception with one second left sealed the game for Susan Moore.

The Eagles fall to 2-3 with the loss and will be off next week before traveling to take on J.B. Pennington Sept. 30.

