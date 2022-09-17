PREP FOOTBALL: Good Hope drops region battle at Etowah 35-6

ETOWAH, Ala. – After falling to Fairview at home last week, the Good Hope Raiders got back into region play this week with a road trip to Etowah. Unfortunately for the Raider faithful in the crowd, the Blue Devils were in control of this one most of the way and Good Hope was forced to return home with a 35-6 loss.

Etowah led the way 7-0 at the end of the opening quarter and the Blue Devils tacked on two more scores in the second quarter to extend their lead to 21-0 going into the halftime break. Etowah managed to build the lead up to 35-0 by the end of the third quarter but the Raiders were finally able to get some points on the board in the final frame.

Kaleb Jones punched one into the end zone midway through the fourth quarter to make it a 35-6 game and those were the last points of the night. The Blue Devils let the rest of the clock wind down and Good Hope left with a 35-6 loss to Etowah.

The Raiders fall to 2-3 with the loss and they’ll be looking for a bounce-back win when they travel to Addison next week.

