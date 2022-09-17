ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, OH

Week 5 Roundup: Watts, River View outrun Meadowbrook

By Coshocton Tribune
WARSAW — It was a Friday night to remember for Jamal Watts.

The senior running back needed only eight carries to finish with 251 yards and three touchdowns, as host River View made it three straight victories after topping Meadowbrook 39-28 in a Muskingum Valley League crossover.

The Black Bears (3-2, 1-0 MVL) jumped out to an early lead. Bruno Miller knocked in a 30-yard field goal, and on the Black Bears' next possession, Watts outran the Colts' defense for an 83-yard score. A two-point conversion pushed the lead to 11-0 after one quarter.

The Colts scored early in the second quarter, but Cruz Mobley answered with a 5-yard scoring run.

Meadowbrook came back with another scoring drive before Mason Giffin gave the Black Bears momentum entering the half with a 65-yard scoring scamper and a 25-14 advantage.

Watts then put River View in command, running 75 yards to paydirt in the third quarter, and his 49-yard TD run in the fourth made it 39-20.

Rilee Hutchinson made all three of his extra points, while Giffin had 84 yards on six carries, Mobley added 42 yards on nine totes and Preston Yoder had two catches for 52 yards for the winners, who overcame three turnovers.

Justice Huey was 15-of-27 for 281 yards with a pair of TDs to lead the Colts' attack.

Morgan 31, Coshocton 0: The Raiders bounced back emphatically following an emotional home loss to Sheridan, allowing just 119 total yards in an MVL-Small School win at the Morgan Athletic Field.

Aden Weaver ran for scores of 11 and 15 yards in the second quarter as Morgan extended a 7-0 lead to 19-0 at halftime. Logan Niceswanger's 8-yard keeper netted a touchdown in the third quarter.

Niceswanger was 4-of-6 passing for 95 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown strike to Kyle Campbell in the first quarter to spot his team a 7-0 lead.

Carson Copeland and Weaver, the Raiders' two-headed carnivore in the backfield, combined for 138 yards on 25 carries. Kole Searl, who caught 10 passes last week, had receptions of 27 and 25 yards against Coshocton.

The Raiders also got a fumble recovery from Robert Page and an interception from Mason Burnside.

Coshocton ran 14 times for 107 yards, with 70 coming on one run. It had only 12 yards on 3-of-11 passing.

Morgan improved to 4-1 and visits Big School Division co-leader Tri-Valley in Week 6. Coshocton, now 0-5, welcomes New Lexington.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Week 5 Roundup: Watts, River View outrun Meadowbrook

