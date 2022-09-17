Rants by Mac: I don't get it

I don’t get it. That has become my catchphrase for a huge number of topics, and more join the group each year.

For example, what causes so many people, even business executives I work with, to choose vulgar, offensive language in their normal daily conversations? It impacts their business.

And why have social media “likes” driven at least 379 people worldwide, since 2008, to die while taking “selfies?”

How about the excitement, or addiction, of gambling on your four-inch cell-phone screen? Yep, we humans keep coming up with good new ideas, and most seem to put profits over people.

When vaping was introduced, I thought who would possibly fall for that scheme? I saw it as some repulsive fad that would soon pass. It didn’t pass.

Smoking is ridiculous, but we know how lethal it is, so when someone developed an electronic device to suck on some type of “herb,” it just seemed like the world would be smarter than that. How could the process NOT be unsafe? How could the product be profitable?

Then, we all got a chance to witness the spectacle of people sucking on what appears to be an ink pen or a small flashlight, followed by the exhaling of a cloud so thick that they disappear into the fog. The act looks so ridiculous that it would be comical if it wasn’t harmful.

I Googled, "how do you vape?" Here's what came back: “Pack your vape. With the help of your packing tool, load your dry herb material into the heating chamber of your vape. Close the heating chamber and activate your vaporizer. Wait until the vaporizer lets you know that it’s ready. Pull off the vaporizer lightly to taste the first draw. Enjoy your vaping session!”

Cool …

Add the extra attraction of nicotine addiction and residue from the cartridges that includes several toxic chemicals and potentially metal particles that can damage the lungs, and who could resist? Where did I put my vaporizer?

Proponents of e-cigarette products claim that vaping can be used as a tool to assist in smoking cessation, but scientific evidence strongly suggests otherwise. In fact, one 2022 study concluded that "the use of e-cigarettes as a therapeutic intervention for smoking cessation may lead to permanent nicotine dependence."

The largest E-cigarette manufacturer, Juul Labs, recently agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation into its controversial marketing practices. The company was sued by 33 states for marketing that targeted young buyers through its advertising.

Juul attorneys disputed that they marketed to underage prospects, but advertising placed in media outlets such as Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, and Seventeen magazine, seemed to contradict that defense. Teen vaping has increased in the past five years by epidemic proportions.

Of course, the company’s settlement agreement comes with the standard “no admission of wrongdoing,” but some have expressed an opinion that it might be difficult for anyone to pay out $440 million for not doing anything wrong.

Juul had 2021 net earnings of more than $2.4 billion, which rebuts my prediction that no one would fall for that scheme. Really? $2.4 BILLION? Did no one think about potential consequences before they blew a collective fog at the rest of us?

Juul’s website states the company’s objective: “The mission of Juul Labs is to transition the world’s billion adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes, eliminate their use, and combat underage usage of our products.”

OK. But studies indicate that nicotine can be as addictive as cocaine or heroin, so whatever Juul’s market is, they are selling products that cause addiction. And advertising on Nickelodeon does not exactly seem to combat the underage usage argument.

Billions in earnings may make it more palatable for those company executives to make the decisions they make, and to settle court cases for hundreds of millions of dollars. But if these products are a health risk, and if they should not be marketed to kids, should they be sold at all?

A naive society is bad for humanity, but great for business.

