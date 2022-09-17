ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekonsha, MI

Tekonsha thumps Litchfield behind dominant rushing attack

TEKONSHA, MI. — In what some deemed as a big early season test for both teams, the 2-1 Tekonsha Indians welcomed the 3-0 Litchfield Terriers to town for some 8-man football action as Tekonsha celebrated their annual Homecoming festivities.Now usually when a team is celebrating Homecoming they don’t need any extra motivation, however during the week the Tekonsha Indians got just that, as a number of folks around the sport saw Litchfield’s start to the new season as a sign of things to come, picking the Terriers to defeat Tekonsha on their home field. Tekonsha took that personal…very personal.Tekonsha dominated the contest from the opening whistle, running over, around and through Litchfield for 528 total yards behind a big, physical and dominant offensive line on their way to a 60-6 rout of the visiting Litchfield Terriers.“We came into this game knowing they had some explosive athletes, so we knew we knew we had to play solid defense and shut down (Miguel) Pedroza, (Logan) Buehrle and keep their quarterback (Tyler) Bills in check,” said Tekonsha head coach Gavin Wisel. “We knew we had to tackle well and keep them in front of us and we did just that. Derek Booker had an amazing game on defense tonight, we had him across from Pedroza all night and he essentially shut him down, just a great defense effort from the guys tonight.”So what happened? How did Tekonsha roll to such a large victory. Here are some of the main keys to the Tekonsha 60-6 victory.

Tekonsha throughly dominates the line of scrimmageThe Tekonsha offensive line was dominant all game long, opening huge holes for quarterback Wyatt Blashfield and running back Xander Kilbourn, allowing the team to move up and down the field nearly at will. The line, consisting of guards Claude Wart and Dylan Griffith, along with center Blake Griffith and tight end Isaac Henry, controlled the Litchfield defensive front and routinely pushed the Terrier defense 5-10 yards off the line of scrimmage.“Our offensive line played amazing tonight and I truly believe they are one of the best in the state,” said Wisel. “They are big and physical and they love to run the ball, and tonight they opened up some huge holes.”

The Tekonsha offense rushes for over 500 yards and is never forced to puntTekonsha finished the evening with no passing yards, not a single yard through the air. Usually that’s not a good thing to find on the stat line but when your rushing game is as dominant as Tekonsha’s, well who needs to pass the ball.The Indians rushed the ball a total of 38 times fro 528 yards and eight touchdowns, spread between four different runners.Leading the way was senior quarterback Wyatt Blashfield who rushed the ball 18 times for 354 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 19.7 yards per carry. Blashfield scored on runs of 62-yards, 31- yards, 23-yards, 7-yards and 13-yards to pace the potent rushing attack.Junior teammate Xander Kilbourn also had himself a game, running the ball 17 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.9 yards per carry in the process. Kilbourn scored on runs of 15-yards, 12-yards and 6-yards to help with the Tekonsha effort.

Tekonsha defense clamps down on potent Litchfield offensive attackAs stated earlier the Tekonsha defense put the clamps on a very good Litchfield offense, keeping their big playmakers quiet for most of the game.Derek Booker led the way for Tekonsha with 13 total tackles, including one for a loss, while Claude Wart added six tackles, one quarterback sack, one quarterback hurry and one pass breakup.Senior Isaac Henry played tremendous at his cornerback position, recording seven tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one pass break up.Also adding to the defensive effort was Wyatt Blashfield with five tackles, including one for a loss and a forced fumble; Brayden Packard with four tackles, two for a loss; and Ben Mead with five tackles, one for a loss and one quarterback hurry.In short, the Tekonsha defense played aggressive, they tackled well, and they stepped up when they were most needed, turning away two Litchfield possessions inside the five yard line and forcing a turnover on downs in a pair of goal to go situations.They say defense wins championships, well if that’s still true then Friday night’s effort from Tekonsha was a championship effort.

How did we find the final score of 60-6?After an empty Litchfield possession to start the game, Tekonsha wasted little time finding the scoreboard as Wyatt Blashfield scored on a 62-yard touchdown run, giving the Indians an 8-0 lead after the two point conversion.Heading into the second quarter Tekonsha added to their lead with a 31-yard touchdown run by Blashfield, extending the lead to 16-0 after the two point conversion.Litchfield came back and scored their lone touchdown of the game on the next drive, cutting the lead to 16-6 after a 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Buehrle, bringing the score to 16-6.Tekonsha would then score 44 unanswered points to pull away for the decisive victory.The Indians added rushing touchdowns of 23-yards from Blashfield, 15-yards from Kilbourn, and 7-yards from Blashfield to lead 38-6 at the half.The Indians wasted little time extending their lead in the second half, scoring on their first drive of the third quarter on a 12-yard touchdown run by Kilbourn. Tekonsha put the game way out of reach with a 13-yard touchdown run by Blashfield and a 6-yard touchdown run by Kilbourn, finding the final score of 60-6.

Coach Gavin Wisel said what?“We are playing really well right now but we need to clean up the little things,” said Wisel. “We just need to continue running the ball and doing all the little things we need to do in order to win. We have had too many turnovers inside the red zone, too many empty possessions, and those are things we need to clean up. Overall though a good win for the boys, this team was focused from the very start, you could just see it in their eyes. They were ready to go from the opening play, that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”

What's Next? With the loss Litchfield falls to 3-1 on the season and will look to bounce back next week with a home game versus Waldron.Tekonsha meanwhile improves to 3-1 on the season with the decisive win, extending their win streak to three straight games. Tekonsha will look to continue their winning ways next Friday when they travel to Bellevue for more 8-man football action.

