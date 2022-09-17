Writer's Corner: ‘Contemplative Gardening’

The late afternoon sun beat down upon my back as I drove the shovel deeply into the earth. I pushed the handle toward the ground, attempting to pry loose the roots of a sapling. I do not yet know what type of tree it is, only that it was growing in my small front garden.

I carefully dug up the lilies and irises that called that bed home, placing them in pots to protect delicate roots from the effects of overly warm air. The tree was crafty, its roots twisted and convoluted around other plants and under the walkway. It wasn’t that the tree was intentionally set on causing me grief. It was merely going about the business of life.

I stood up, stretching my back. I noticed my new neighbors were painting their house. They must have called all of their friends to help, because at least 10 men were up and down ladders, quickly coating the house in a lovely tan hue. The family is Hispanic. Some of them do not speak much English. With different schedules, we haven’t shared more than the occasional wave in passing.

As I marveled at the speed with which those men painted the house, I noted that it would be so easy to follow current popular trends and make assumptions based on stereotypes or propaganda. I’m not wired that way. I base my opinions on personal experience and I judge folks not by how they appear, but how they treat others and the world around them. This family, with music definitely louder today, was always loving and industrious. The house was dissolute before they moved in. Now it blossomed. If I were to form any opinion, it would be that they cared deeply about their family and home. They worked hard and laughed together. All traits I admire. Maybe I will venture over and offer a start from my hydrangeas. I have enough to share.

I turned back to the task at hand. Moving the shovel to a new position, I pried the roots loose. With a helping hand from my son, the tree was freed from the soil. Carefully, the roots were trimmed and the sapling was rehomed in a large nursery pot. I rearranged the garden’s plants, placing Grandma’s tiger lilies in the middle where they could grow as tall as they’d like. I added a rose bush to the front for passers-by to admire. Beautiful.

As I finished my planting, the sweat dripped into my eyes and down my neck. My son went for a walk with our dog. When they passed the new neighbors, some still on ladders two stories up, he called out to the man closest and told him how much he liked the new color. The man beamed with pride and offered a thank you in two languages. After translating to the others in rapid Spanish, they all smiled at my son. Nods and small, manly waves appeared before it was back to business at hand. My son was still smiling when he returned with a tired but happy dog.

My sincerest wish is that everyone could take the time to offer friendship and kindness instead of hate. It doesn’t take much effort: smile, love from your heart, and speak openly. Oh, and plant flowers.

Tip: Use a common activity as a jumping board for a story.

Bio: Christine Cox lives and works in SW Michigan. She enjoys making friends, creativity and playing in the dirt with plants. She can be contacted at christine.cox37@yahoo.com.

