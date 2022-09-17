The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking for funding from the state to help with a projected shortfall. At a meeting on August 23, Project Manager Jake Eberwein told members of the board that it is facing a $150,000 budgetary shortfall and that it would be out of money by October 1. Towards the end of the August 23 meeting, members agreed to make a formal budgetary request of $15,000 each to the eight towns and two school districts represented by the board.

