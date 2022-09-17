Read full article on original website
Vote ‘Yes’ on the Fair Share Amendment ballot measure in November
It’s about time that millionaires and billionaires paid their fair share of taxes. That’s why I support the Fair Share Amendment, which is on the Massachusetts ballot in November. This ballot measure would create a 4 percent tax on a person’s annual income above $1 million. The resulting state funds, estimated at $2 billion a year, would be used to improve our schools and colleges, repair our roads and bridges, and invest in other public infrastructure.
School district merger committee seeks state funding
The Berkshires — The Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board is looking for funding from the state to help with a projected shortfall. At a meeting on August 23, Project Manager Jake Eberwein told members of the board that it is facing a $150,000 budgetary shortfall and that it would be out of money by October 1. Towards the end of the August 23 meeting, members agreed to make a formal budgetary request of $15,000 each to the eight towns and two school districts represented by the board.
BUSINESS MONDAY: Renner and Schmitz of The Marketplace honored as Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce “Business Persons of the Year”
David Renner and Kevin Schmitz met in 1990 when they were both working at the White Hart Inn in Salisbury, Conn. Renner had trained at the Culinary Institute of America, and both he and Schmitz had worked at renowned food venues in New York City, but what solidified their relationship was a shared passion: to provide high quality prepared food made from locally sourced ingredients for people to bring back to their own homes.
