Wilmington, NC

Highlights: Wilmington rallies to win in closing seconds against Hickory

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A late touchdown pass from Wilmington junior quarterback Tuff McConahy to Buddah Book brought the Hounds within one point of Hickory in the closing seconds of Friday night’s Region 3 matchup. The Hounds then converted a two-point conversion to earn a thrilling 22-21 victory over the Hornets.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Wilmington improves to (3-1) on the season and will host Sharon next Friday night. Hickory drops to 2-2 on the campaign and will look to bounce back next Saturday against Farrell.

Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Hickory, NC
Wilmington, NC
Hickory, NC
Ohio State
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Wilmington, NC
