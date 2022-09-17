Highlights: Wilmington rallies to win in closing seconds against Hickory

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A late touchdown pass from Wilmington junior quarterback Tuff McConahy to Buddah Book brought the Hounds within one point of Hickory in the closing seconds of Friday night’s Region 3 matchup. The Hounds then converted a two-point conversion to earn a thrilling 22-21 victory over the Hornets.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Wilmington improves to (3-1) on the season and will host Sharon next Friday night. Hickory drops to 2-2 on the campaign and will look to bounce back next Saturday against Farrell.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.