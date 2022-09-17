Read full article on original website
TimeStampHunter
4d ago
Who else despises these cyclist that take over the road?? If you wanna cycle go to shark Valley
Palm Beach County Community Cracking Down On Semis Parked At Home
Some residents of The Acreage are upset that code enforcement is starting to push back on homeowners who are parking big rigs on their property.
Click10.com
Crook captured on camera using rock to break into Fort Lauderdale fish market
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours. He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m. Surveillance video then captured the man, who...
Click10.com
Construction worker gets stuck in ditch after being shocked by underground wires
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters from several Broward County agencies were called out to help a construction worker in a tight spot Tuesday night. The man was working in a ditch along East Atlantic Boulevard in Pompano Beach when he was shocked by the underground wires. The man was...
Click10.com
Fire rescue groups save yacht from burning down in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade firefighters extinguished a boat fire that occurred early Tuesday morning. According to fire rescue officials, the yacht erupted in flames just before 10:30 a.m. behind the Miami River Apartments at 60 La Gorce Circle. A Miami Beach Fire Rescue boat also responded to the...
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
Sovereign citizen threatens to put lean on arresting officers homes
A man claiming to be a Sovereign American national was arrested after threatening to place a lien on deputies homes while being arrested.
Click10.com
South Florida man accused of torturing threatened bird
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida man faced a judge Tuesday after state wildlife officials accused him of abusing a bird on Florida’s threatened species list. Michael Bochicchio, 31, of Palm Beach Gardens, is accused of torturing a sandhill crane. He faces two misdemeanor counts and one third-degree felony count.
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
Click10.com
Sunrise community wants police to find, arrest man caught on camera stealing their mail
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
South Florida Man Dies While Snorkeling In The Keys
Officials don't suspect any foul play in the snorkeler's death.
Click10.com
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian dead after darting into path of Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood. Police and fire crews reported to Taylor Street and the Florida East Coast Railway tracks, near Dixie Highway, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce captured the scene overhead where a white tarp that covered the body laid...
UPDATE: Sleepy Driver Blamed For Toll Booth Crash
A semi hauling a concrete mixer slammed into the booth and a car
WSVN-TV
Miami MacArthur Education Center lockdown lifted; police detain suspected shooter
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami MacArthur Educational Center was put on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated a nearby shooting. Miami-Dade Police were seen surrounding the area of Southwest 264th Street and 139th Avenue, Tuesday morning. They have detained a person that matched the description of the suspected shooter.
Fort Lauderdale’s legendary pools by the beach reopen after a 3-year makeover
Most of you have heard about Fort Lauderdale’s famous dive tower by now. But the 27-meter platform — the tallest in the western hemisphere at nearly nine stories — is just part of the big news. Last week, the city reopened the pools at its Aquatic Center, recently renovated to the tune of $47 million. It was a long wait. The pools — just south of East Las Olas Boulevard and a block from the ...
One dead in early morning NW Miami-Dade shooting
MIAMI - An early morning shooting in northwest Miami-Dade left one man dead and investigators looking for answers. According to police, when officers and fire rescue arrived they found the body of a man in the road near NW 68th Street and 18th Avenue. People who were in the area said the man was shot around 4 a.m. Investigators are trying to determine why this man was targeted. They believe there may have been witnesses and they would like to speak with anyone who saw what occurred. Anyone with information, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 417-TIPS (8477).
