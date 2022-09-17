ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 4 High School Football Scores

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
8-Player

District 9

Lenox 70, East Union 36

Stanton/Essex 54, Griswold 6

Fremont-Mills 60, Bedford 20

District 10

Audubon 64, Exira-EHK 30

West Harrison 35, Boyer Valley 0

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36

Non-District

East Mills 40, CAM 38

Class A

District 7

AHSTW 41, Mount Ayr 13

Riverside 47, Sidney 16

SW Valley 14, St. Albert 0

District 8

IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6

Westwood 29, Lawton-Bronson 23

Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center 26

11-Player Non-District

ACGC 28, West Central Valley 26

Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12

Madrid 42, Earlham 13

Interstate-35 35, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0

Van Meter 69, Panorama 3

Treynor 48, West Monona 0

Underwood 55, East Sac County 0

Clarinda 28, Clarke 7

Greene County 30, DM Christian 22

Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0

ADM 42, Winterset 14

Atlantic 15, Ballard 12

Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14

Harlan 49, Glenwood 14

Creston 40, Gilbert 36

Denison-Schleswig 41, Thomas Jefferson 0

Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16

Abraham Lincoln 36, SC West 0

Comments / 0

