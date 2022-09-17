Week 4 High School Football Scores
8-Player
District 9
Lenox 70, East Union 36
Stanton/Essex 54, Griswold 6
Fremont-Mills 60, Bedford 20
District 10
Audubon 64, Exira-EHK 30
West Harrison 35, Boyer Valley 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Woodbine 36
Non-District
East Mills 40, CAM 38
Class A
District 7
AHSTW 41, Mount Ayr 13
Riverside 47, Sidney 16
SW Valley 14, St. Albert 0
District 8
IKM-Manning 56, Missouri Valley 6
Westwood 29, Lawton-Bronson 23
Logan-Magnolia 29, Tri-Center 26
11-Player Non-District
ACGC 28, West Central Valley 26
Kuemper Catholic 55, MVAOCOU 12
Madrid 42, Earlham 13
Interstate-35 35, Nodaway Valley/O-M 0
Van Meter 69, Panorama 3
Treynor 48, West Monona 0
Underwood 55, East Sac County 0
Clarinda 28, Clarke 7
Greene County 30, DM Christian 22
Red Oak 47, Shenandoah 0
ADM 42, Winterset 14
Atlantic 15, Ballard 12
Carroll 63, Storm Lake 14
Harlan 49, Glenwood 14
Creston 40, Gilbert 36
Denison-Schleswig 41, Thomas Jefferson 0
Lewis Central 34, Indianola 16
Abraham Lincoln 36, SC West 0
