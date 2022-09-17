West Branch offense shines again in win over Howland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past Howland 48-15 in week five of the high school football season. With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-1, while the Tigers drop to 0-5 on the campaign.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Next week, West Branch will host the Minerva Lions. Howland will welcome the Warrensville Heights Tigers next Friday night.

