Warren, OH

West Branch offense shines again in win over Howland

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch rolled past Howland 48-15 in week five of the high school football season. With the win, the Warriors improve to 4-1, while the Tigers drop to 0-5 on the campaign.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Next week, West Branch will host the Minerva Lions. Howland will welcome the Warrensville Heights Tigers next Friday night.

YSU to host National Technology Day event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Nearly 100 local high schoolers were at YSU Tuesday for YSU College of STEM’s first National Technology Day event. It helped students who have an interest in computer science and information technologies learn how they can use that in careers. The event showed students what kind of companies might be hiring people […]
