ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — All but a small portion of St. Joseph County is free from dry or drought conditions as the 2022 summer season draws to a close.

The National Weather Service, along with the National Drought Mitigation Center, stated Thursday that although parts of Michigan are experiencing a lack of sufficient precipitation, just 1.17 percent, the extreme southwest corner of the county, is experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions. Abnormally dry conditions include brown lawns and an increased risk for grass and field fires.

According to the NDMC, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale counties were free from detrimental dry spells last month.

Across Michigan, such conditions were reported from the northern lower peninsula to the Metro Detroit area, a total of about 33 percent of the state. About 4.5 percent of the state, central to the Thumb area, is currently under moderate drought conditions.

Most of northern Indiana has experienced abnormally dry conditions this month, covering an area equal to approximately 21 percent of the state. Nearly 99 percent of LaGrange County is affected, and 100 percent of Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, according to the report. Last month, the border counties were not in the abnormally dry zone, according to data provided by the website.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated each Thursday. More information may be found at drought.gov/states .

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Weather officials: Southern Michigan counties largely free from dry conditions