Vicksburg, MS

gojsutigers.com

Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors

For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game

JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Anderson named as American Conference Defensive Player of the Week

Vicksburg native Nick Anderson has been named as the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a senior linebacker at Tulane, helped his team to a 17-10 upset over Kansas State on Saturday. He came up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Vicksburg High School...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
Vicksburg, MS
Education
Vicksburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Vicksburg, MS
footballscoop.com

Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays

Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
JACKSON, MS
footballscoop.com

Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice

To be clear, Deion Sanders’s message was strictly about what he has been and is building at Jackson State. Let there be no misappropriation nor any quoting out of context. As Sanders, Jackson State’s second-year head coach who’s generated a prodigious 14-2 ledger through his first two fall campaigns and catalyzed unprecedented attention on his and fellow HBCU football teams, elaborated Monday on his big-picture philosophy for building the Tigers’ program, it resonated that such an outlook likewise would be optimal at Arizona State.
TEMPE, AZ
WAPT

Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU

Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
JACKSON, MS
wsiu.org

Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
JACKSON, MS
Natchez Democrat

Darrell Mitchell Longino

FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery...
FAYETTE, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Inaugural Parade: Honoring the legacy of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard

The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.
VICKSBURG, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)

Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
RIDGELAND, MS
mageenews.com

Rock Hill Baptist Church — Church Garage Sale — Benefitting Adopting Families

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hosting church garage sale on Friday, September 23rd from 7a-6p and on Saturday, September 24th from 7a-2p. Proceeds will be used to support families who are adopting a child either domestically or through foreign adoption.
BRANDON, MS
thesource.com

Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi

On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
JACKSON, MS

