Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Jefferson County rallies to best East Marion; Tigers next face undefeated Hazlehurst
FAYETTE — The Jefferson County High School Tigers rallied from a pair of deficits thanks to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat the East Marion High School Eagles 32-29 last Friday night. Despite not having one of his better games, Jefferson County junior quarterback Jabari Watson threw a...
gojsutigers.com
Three Tigers Earn SWAC Honors
For the second consecutive week, three Jackson State University football players earned honors for their performances this past weekend. QB Shedeur Sanders was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player Of The Week, RB Sy'veon Wilkerson was named SWAC Newcomer of the Week, and LB Aubrey Miller Jr. was named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week.
WAPT
Record number treated for heat-related problems during JSU game
JACKSON, Miss. — The heat took a heavy toll on dozens of fans and some band members at last weekend's Jackson State University football game as they took on Grambling State. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it was a scary situation. Paramedics treated a record number of people suffering from heat-related problems.
vicksburgnews.com
Anderson named as American Conference Defensive Player of the Week
Vicksburg native Nick Anderson has been named as the American Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Anderson, a senior linebacker at Tulane, helped his team to a 17-10 upset over Kansas State on Saturday. He came up with six tackles and one tackle for loss. The former Vicksburg High School...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders explains why his son, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders "has the liberty" to freely change offensive plays
Deion Sanders answered the question as both proud father and equally pleased – and notably undefeated – head football coach. During Monday’s weekly Southwestern Athletic Conference coaches’ videoconference, the Jackson State coach Sanders was asked a couple different times about Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders, his son and the team’s sophomore starter for the Football Championship Subdivision’s No. 11-ranked squad.
footballscoop.com
Several candidates could win at Arizona State... Deion Sanders might be the best choice
To be clear, Deion Sanders’s message was strictly about what he has been and is building at Jackson State. Let there be no misappropriation nor any quoting out of context. As Sanders, Jackson State’s second-year head coach who’s generated a prodigious 14-2 ledger through his first two fall campaigns and catalyzed unprecedented attention on his and fellow HBCU football teams, elaborated Monday on his big-picture philosophy for building the Tigers’ program, it resonated that such an outlook likewise would be optimal at Arizona State.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph’s Family Attends Tunnel Naming Ceremony At Jackson State University
Young Dolph’s name will now live on forever at the Jackson State University campus. Key Glock and Dolph’s family attended a ceremony at JSU over the weekend that saw the school’s football team unveil a new tunnel dedicated to Dolph that the team will now use to enter the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on game days.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAPT
Young Dolph helped Shedeur Sanders with his decision to come to JSU
Jackson State honored late Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph in its home opener Saturday by putting his name across the blow-up tunnel. After the game, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders said he was close to Dolph, who offered him advice while considering his transfer options. "Before all this even happened. I...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WTOK-TV
Water distributions in Jackson still popular even after boil water notice lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Free water distribution events continued in the Capital City last weekend. A long line of cars waited for the free donations at Siwell Middle School on Sunday. Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell and State Representative Stephanie Foster hosted the giveaway. “Residents are still kind of cautious,”...
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsiu.org
Jackson, Miss., mayor to speak at SIU on Tuesday
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Chokwe Antar Lumumba, an attorney and the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, will discuss his plans to revitalize that city based on a concept of “dignity economy” during a lecture next week at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Lumumba’s presentation, “From Exploitation to Empowerment: Lessons from...
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
Natchez Democrat
Darrell Mitchell Longino
FAYETTE – Funeral services for Darrell Longino, 68, of Jackson, who died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Vicksburg, MS, will be held Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Nick Hien Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery...
vicksburgnews.com
Inaugural Parade: Honoring the legacy of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard
The family of Pastor Thomas E. Bernard would like to invite you to the Inaugural Pastor Bernard Parade on Saturday, Sep. 24, through historic downtown Vicksburg. We know that Pastor Bernard’s devotion to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ impacted and touched many lives and we want to celebrate his life, his spirit, and his commitment. His sudden passing was a shock wave that left so much hurt for his family, his Christian family, and the community abroad. But in all, we know that God gets the glory for the countless lives that were changed and transformed by the word of God that he spread over his 30-plus years in the ministry.
Get to Know Your Community: Night to Unite event to take place on October 4th in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, there will be a National Night Out event at the City Park Pavilion located at 100 Army Navy Drive in Vicksburg, Miss. The event will last from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. There will be free food and games. The event is free to the public.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Ridgeland, MS (Photos and Maps)
Are you looking to dine at one of Ridgeland, Mississippi’s fine restaurants? There are numerous restaurants to choose whether you want morning tea, lunch or dinner, informal or sophisticated!. This blog has compiled the list of the 14 best restaurants in Ridgeland, MS. Take a look and have fun...
mageenews.com
Rock Hill Baptist Church — Church Garage Sale — Benefitting Adopting Families
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hosting church garage sale on Friday, September 23rd from 7a-6p and on Saturday, September 24th from 7a-2p. Proceeds will be used to support families who are adopting a child either domestically or through foreign adoption.
thesource.com
Rae Sremmurd Holds Water Drive For The Residents Of Jackson, Mississippi
On September 14, Rae Sremmurd linked with Making Wishes Matter to organize a water drive for their fellow Mississippians, who are currently without potable drinking water. The rap superstars donated more than 2 trucks full with over 100 cases of water, 100 water filters to the elderly and called on fans to pitch in too. Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee then personally delivered the bounty to communities in need.
Comments / 0