Player of the Game: Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville senior was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Rockets’ 62-20 win over Jackson-Milton in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action clash in week five of the high school football season.

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Watch the video above to hear his complete postgame interview.

Ballone tied a state record with nine touchdown passes in the victory. He piled up 442 passing yards on the night for the Rockets.

With the win, Lowellville remains unbeaten at 5-0 on the season.

