North Jackson, OH

Player of the Game: Lowellville’s Vinny Ballone

By Chad Krispinsky
 4 days ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Lowellville senior was named Player of the Game for his efforts in the Rockets’ 62-20 win over Jackson-Milton in a Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action clash in week five of the high school football season.

Ballone ties state record; Lowellville improves to 5-0

The game was broadcast live as the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week.

Ballone tied a state record with nine touchdown passes in the victory. He piled up 442 passing yards on the night for the Rockets.

With the win, Lowellville remains unbeaten at 5-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

