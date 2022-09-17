ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, PA

Council Rock South's Zarnowsky catching up after broken collarbone, helps deliver win

By By Stuart London
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 4 days ago

LEVITTOWN — Jake Zarnowsky could only watch as the Council Rock South High School football team played its first two games of the season, but he is quickly making up for lost time.

Zarnowsky caught a 34-yard pass for a touchdown from quarterback Chase Ennis on a fourth-down play with a little over a minute left in the second quarter. The score proved to be the difference as the Golden Hawks (2-2, 1-0 SOL) held on for a 14-6 victory over host Harry S. Truman (1-3, 0-1 SOL) in the Suburban One League Continental Conference opener for both teams.

Zarnowsky broke his collarbone diving for a pass in a 7-on-7 summer league game at Central Bucks South in July.

"They told me it would take eight weeks to heal, and that's what it was," said Zarnowsky, a 5-foot-11 senior wide receiver. "It was a freak thing, no one touched me. They said I would be back early in the season. It was tough to stand there and not be able to play, particularly in the opener (a win over William Tennent) but my teammates lifted my spirits up."

Zarnowsky came back with a bang, catching a touchdown pass on his first drive of the season, to give CR South a 7-0 lead against Pennsbury last week.

"That was a fade route near the end zone," said Zarnowsky of the Pennsbury TD catch. "(Against Truman), it was a corner route. One guy went through first and the safety bit on it."

Zarnowsky normally also plays in the secondary but he has been strictly offense his first two games back.

"I think they are going to work me in (on defense) in the next few weeks," he said.

Zarnowsky is getting some interest from FCS colleges but is looking seriously at Carnegie-Mellon, a Division III program with an excellent academic reputation.

Friday Night Highlights! Check out all the action from Week 4

That winning feeling: Pennsbury downs CB West, moves to 3-1

"I do went to go to a high academic school," said Zarnowsky. "Playing football is a big help if I want to go there."

Zarnowsky's touchdown catch, followed by a successful two-point conversion from Ennis to Collin Beck, put the Golden Hawks ahead, 14-0, at halftime. A fired-up Truman team scored in the third quarter on a 20-yard run by quarterback Rondell Bradley. That score was set up thanks to a fumble recovery by the Tigers' Kier Williams at the CR South 47-yard line.

Three things we’ve learned

∎ The Golden Hawks win when their defense is playing well. In both its victories so far this season, the defense pretty much shut down the opposition.

∎ Harry S. Truman has proven to be resilient. Despite losing its previous two games by a combined score of 84-15, the Tigers slugged it out with the Golden Hawks and were in the game until the end.

∎ Both teams will see things they need to work on in practice when they look at the game film, as it was not an error-free game. Offsides and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, muffed punts and fumbles showed it is still early in the season.

Game balls

Rondell Bradley, Truman, QB: Talk about 'next man up.' Bradley is fourth on the Tigers depth chart at quarterback. He went 5-for-11 passing despite facing constant pressure and ran 50 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown scamper down the right sideline.

Thomas Gallagher, CR South, DE: The junior was basically living in the Truman backfield to lead a strong performance by the defense. The Tigers' only score came on a short field due to a fumble. When the Tigers tried to run, they seemed to always be trying to avoid Gallagher.

Chase Ennis, CR South, QB: He completed 7 of 12 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown. Ennis also ran for 50 yards on seven carries to make himself a true, dual threat.

They said it

"The kids have been facing adversity, we're down to our fourth-string quarterback but we have a very talented group. They are just young," Truman coach Ben Johnson said. "I am very happy that we were in the game — unlike the last couple. We just had some penalties and mental mistakes we have to work on. We have to play more like we did in the third quarter."

More: Central Bucks East's fast start is among boys' soccer highlights for Bucks/Montco

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Council Rock South's Zarnowsky catching up after broken collarbone, helps deliver win

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Von Dohren Wins Sixth Freedom 76 Worth $32,060 Plus in a Thriller Over Kressley in Front of Packed House at Grandview

The 52nd annual Freedom 76 put an exclamation point on another season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing Saturday night at Grandview Speedway, and it will be a race and night remembered for a long time, as Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. was able to score the win in the annual classic, his first since 2015, that was a competitive thriller from start to finish.
OLEY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Levittown, PA
City
Holland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Broken Collarbone#Hawks#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cr South
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy