"Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman": BowmanFest 2022
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in Kentucky
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community Theatre
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
1 man injured following shooting in Schnitzelburg, LMPD investigates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say one man was injured following a shooting in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood. According to police, officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue. When police arrived, they found a...
Suspect sought in one of three 'suspicious' fires set in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Hillview said new surveillance video has helped them identify a suspect in at least one of the recent suspicious fires in Bullitt County. Detective Scott Barrow said a man was seen on surveillance video at the Baymont Inn on Sept. 12, 20 minutes after the first fire was set nearby.
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
LMPD: Man ejected from car in officer involved crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people, including a Louisville officer, were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash. Around 4:30 p.m., an officer was responding to a call for service when they crashed with another car at South 9th Street and West Broadway, LMPD Beth Ruoff said. The...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
Shively police say Louisville man fled traffic stop, causing crash that seriously injured 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody weeks after he fled from police and ran a red light, causing a crash that left several people with serious permanent injuries. According to court documents, 20-year-old Robert Risen was arrested Monday afternoon by Shively Police officers. Police...
'Very few are random'; Questions loom over string of shootings on Watterson expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community is voicing safety concerns following a string of shootings on the Watterson Expressway over the weekend. In a span of four nights, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, police responded to three different shootings along the heavily-traveled interstate in Louisville which left one man dead and another in critical condition.
Teenager shot in Klondike neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot in the Klondike neighborhood on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the 3200 block of Mid Dale Lane around 12:30 p.m. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane. Police do not yet know where the shooting...
LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release. When...
LMPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie Highway shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday. When Second Division officers arrived, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS was called to the...
Crash on I-265 causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The entire portion of Interstate 265 North at mile-marker 25.6 is blocked, according to Trimarc. Louisville Metro police officers are at the scene of a crash that happened near I-64 in the East End. A gray Honda Accord and semi-truck were involved in the crash. Crews...
Family holds vigil for Shively double homicide victims
SHIVELY, Ky. — Family and friends of the victims of Saturday's double homicide in Shively gathered Monday evening for a vigil. Vincent Miller, 40, and Shaquila Spratley, 28, were shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Dixie Highway, according to Shively Police.
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
Louisville man accused of injuring driver, crashing into sign during carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was in court Monday, accused of trying to steal two vehicles, one after the other, at a Louisville gas station. Police said he tried to get away, but bystanders held him down until officers arrived. The suspect, 28-year-old Andrew Hackley, was in Jefferson District...
