Vidor, TX

Orange Leader

Vidor Pirates looking to carry momentum into last non-district tilt

VIDOR – After cashing in on their first win of the season, the Vidor Pirates are carrying that momentum into the final non-district game. The Pirates (1-3) close out non-district when they travel to Addison, just north of Dallas, to take on Trinity Christian Academy (0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Bears snag sweep of Vidor; Lady Cats get nipped

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A volleyball action 26-24, 25-14, 25-16. Hallie Maddox notched four kills and 22 assists for the Lady Bears. Janniliz Nazario had three aces and 11 digs. Mariah Ammons put together four kills and nine digs. Chrissy Joseph had four kills and two blocks.
VIDOR, TX
Vidor, TX
Vidor, TX
Orange Leader

Bobcats ready for district play against long-time rival Buna

ORANGEFIELD – Games are really starting to count this week for several a lot of football teams across Southeast Texas. That means district play is getting rolling and the Orangefield Bobcats are ready to start fresh when they open up district play against long-time rival Buna Friday at F.L. McLain Stadium.
BUNA, TX
12newsnow.com

11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion

BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland

Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
NEDERLAND, TX
107 JAMZ

Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?

When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from

BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40

Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
ORANGE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain

TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
BEAUMONT, TX

