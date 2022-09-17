Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Vidor Pirates looking to carry momentum into last non-district tilt
VIDOR – After cashing in on their first win of the season, the Vidor Pirates are carrying that momentum into the final non-district game. The Pirates (1-3) close out non-district when they travel to Addison, just north of Dallas, to take on Trinity Christian Academy (0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Orange Leader
West Orange-Stark Mustangs preparing for Tigers Den in district opener
SILSBEE – It’s always a game in which you can throw out the records because when the West Orange-Stark Mustangs and Silsbee Tigers encounter each other, it’s usually a “doozy.”. The two teams go head-to-head in the District 9-4A Division II opener Friday night at Tiger...
Orange Leader
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals fend off Vidor; Lady Cats fall to powerful Hardin
BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals fended off the Vidor Lady Pirates in four games in District 22-4A play at Cardinal Gym. The Lady Cardinals won 25-16, 25-13, 24-26, 25-23 as the Lady Pirates battled them tough in the last two games. Demi Carter had 14 kills,...
Orange Leader
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Bears snag sweep of Vidor; Lady Cats get nipped
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A volleyball action 26-24, 25-14, 25-16. Hallie Maddox notched four kills and 22 assists for the Lady Bears. Janniliz Nazario had three aces and 11 digs. Mariah Ammons put together four kills and nine digs. Chrissy Joseph had four kills and two blocks.
Orange Leader
Bobcats ready for district play against long-time rival Buna
ORANGEFIELD – Games are really starting to count this week for several a lot of football teams across Southeast Texas. That means district play is getting rolling and the Orangefield Bobcats are ready to start fresh when they open up district play against long-time rival Buna Friday at F.L. McLain Stadium.
Orange Leader
VAN WADE — It’s starting to get “real” in Orange County football
For three of our Orange County football teams this week, it all gets “real” as games from here on out count as far as playoff positioning goes with the start of district play. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs, Bridge City Cardinals and Orangefield Bobcats start their quests for a...
12newsnow.com
West Orange-Stark battles Silsbee High School to be the week 5 Band of the Week
BEAUMONT, Texas — This week voting for the 409Sports Band of the Week matches the West Orange-Stark High School band against the Silsbee High School band. Make sure your voice is heard and vote now. Voting ends at about 3 p.m. Friday. Watch #409Sports Friday evening at 6 p.m....
12newsnow.com
11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion
BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
Ford Park to host 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru light display this holiday season
BEAUMONT, Texas — Ford Park in Beaumont will host the 'Magic of Lights' drive-thru show for the first time during the 2022 holiday season. It will run from November 18, 2022 through January 1, 2023. The Magic of Lights drive-thru will feature displays such as Barbie TM, 12 Days...
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40
Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
Orange Leader
Take a look at West Orange Volunteer Fire Department’s newest truck, which comes with upgrades
WEST ORANGE — The West Orange Volunteer Fire Department now has a grand new fire truck that will be able to do superb things for the community. The new fire truck was displayed Wednesday morning and is something Fire Chief David Roberts is extremely proud of. “It was manufactured...
KFDM-TV
I-10 East at Smith Rd is currently closed due to commercial truck rollover
BEAUMONT — The Texas Department of Transportation released an alert saying that I10 eastbound at Smith Rd is currently closed due to a rollover incident involving a commercial motor vehicle. TxDot recommends using an alternate route.
fox4beaumont.com
Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain
TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
NOLA.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
