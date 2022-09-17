Read full article on original website
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 22:39:00 Expires: 2022-09-20 02:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior This product covers Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands **TROPICAL STORM DISCONTINUED FOR PUERTO RICO** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 210 miles west-northwest of Aguadilla PR or about 210 miles northwest of Mayaguez PR - 20.1N 69.8W - Storm Intensity 100 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Fiona is currently located north of the Dominican Republic. However, Fiona`s rain bands will continue to impact Puerto Rico as it lifts northwards. Periods of torrential rains are therefore expected to continue affecting the territory, creating life threatening flash flood conditions, overflowing rivers and small streams and debris flow. Additional heavy rains tonight will only aggravate the already flooded areas and will trigger mudslides and rockfall due to the unstable soil. Trailing moisture is expected to continue to affect the region especially Puerto Rico at least through Tuesday or into Wednesday. Since the risk of winds have diminished, the tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico was discontinued. Marine conditions should gradually improve as well, but hazardous seas will prevail for the offshore Atlantic waters. Additionally, life-threatening rip currents will prevail across the local beaches at least into tomorrow. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Additional impacts from flooding rain are still a concern across Puerto Rico. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having further impacts of extensive potential. Additional 4 to 8 inches expected across Puerto Rico. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not return to evacuated areas until it is safe. Listen for the all- clear signal from local authorities. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities give the All-Clear signal. Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities simply to observe storm damage. Sightseers can interfere with the timeliness of rescuers and first responders to needlessly jeopardize lives. When inspecting damage, use flashlights rather than candles or flamed lighting. Be aware of sparks that can ignite leaking gas or other flammables. Do not go up on your roof until the rain and strong winds have subsided. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off of the roof. Do not risk bodily harm in an attempt to reduce property damage. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chain saws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. Use these tools according to operating manuals and safety instruction. Leaning trees and those which have fallen on roof tops can be especially challenging. If you are not in good health or unsure about what you are doing, have someone else with tree cutting experience do the job. Never cut trees without a partner. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions by the manufacturer. Make sure that the generator is run in a well ventilated space. Problems with sewer backups can further contaminate standing flood waters. Keep children away. Also, listen for boil water alerts relative to communities whose tap water may have become non-potable. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in San Juan PR regarding the effects of tropical cyclone hazards upon the area.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
Flash Flood Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 17:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN BENNINGTON COUNTIES At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Porter, Rupert, North Hebron, Belcher, Chamberlin Mills, East Hartford, Slateville, East Hebron, West Hebron, Tiplady, Braymer School, South Hartford, Goose Island, South Granville, West Rupert and North Argyle. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Orange FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Orange. * WHEN...Until 515 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 346 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wedgefield, Avalon Park, Bithlo and Union Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County Strong thunderstorms will impact areas near Young and Forest Lakes through 115 PM MST At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler Creek, or 15 miles southwest of Forest Lakes, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall may result in ponding and minor flooding. Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Haigler Creek, Young, Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Hunter Creek, Forest Road 169 Campground, Bear Flat, Upper Tonto Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Forest Road 195 Campground, Rim Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Crook Campground, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Knoll Lake Campground, Spillway Campground and Airplane Flat Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 300 and 311. State Route 260 between mile markers 265 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 06:02:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest Arizona, including the following areas, Northwest Plateau and the Arizona Strip. * WHEN...Through 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of washes, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture spreading over northwest Arizona and the tendency for developing thunderstorms to move repeatedly over the same area today on the Arizona Strip will lead to the potential for heavy rain in a short amount of time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Several roads remain closed or hazardous due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 818 AM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Guanajibo remains dangerously high and currently at moderate flood stage. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area based on reports from local emergency managers and observers. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Northwest Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, Far Northwest Highlands and Northwest Highlands. In northwest New Mexico, Chuska Mountains and Northwest Plateau. In west central New Mexico, West Central Mountains and West Central Plateau. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall with rates over one inch per hour. This may lead to flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 1226 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Wazeecha to near New Rome, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Lake Wazeecha around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Kellner, Coddington, Nekoosa and Port Edwards. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Heat Advisory issued for Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Shelby HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Flood Advisory issued for Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Butte; Colusa; Glenn; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following counties, Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 904 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Thunderstorms have a history of producing flooding on roadways/on ramps and off ramps. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Maxwell, Colusa, Sycamore, Colusa National Wildlife, Meridian, College City, Tisdale, Cranmore, Pennington, Dunnigan, Afton, Delevan, Kirkville, Williams and Arbuckle. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Portage, Wood by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Portage; Wood A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOOD AND SOUTHWESTERN PORTAGE COUNTIES At 1226 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Wazeecha to near New Rome, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. These severe storms will be near Lake Wazeecha around 1230 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Kellner, Coddington, Nekoosa and Port Edwards. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flood Watch issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...For all central and southwest mountain ranges. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep subtropical moisture will move into the region tonight through Thursday. The deep moisture will combine with southerly upslope flow and embedded disturbances to produce heavy rainfall over the Continental Divide region. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with areas over the San Juan Range seeing 2 to 4 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High waves up to 9 ft and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Flood Watch issued for San Francisco River Valley, South Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: San Francisco River Valley; South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch will expire for portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. The flash flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flash Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.
Special Weather Statement issued for Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 00:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-21 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Portage, Waupaca, western Outagamie and Shawano Counties through 115 AM CDT At 1234 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Wittenberg to 6 miles northeast of Amherst. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clintonville, New London, Embarrass and Navarino Wildlife Area. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 02:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California One more cool day with showers and thunderstorms * Showers and thunderstorms can be expected this morning, with increased chances again this afternoon. Fast storm motions will help to mitigate flash flood risks. Generally, rainfall accumulations will be a few hundredths up to a few tenths of an inch, but localized areas could pick up to 0.5". * Light slushy snow is possible on area passes above 8500`, including Mt. Rose Hwy. Thunderstorms may also produce accumulating small hail at any elevation. Either of these may cause brief travel issues. Keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are traveling across the Sierra. * It will be rather damp and chilly today with daytime temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Skies will begin to clear tonight, and overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys, with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near freezing. Areas of freezing fog are expected to form in Sierra valleys from Tahoe north tonight into Thursday morning.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 03:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR FLATHEAD LAKE LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FLATHEAD LAKE * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...For the first Lake Wind Advisory, until 6 AM MDT early this morning. For the second Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Dock damage is possible on the west shore of Flathead Lake.
Flood Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 04:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...The northern and central San Luis Valley, the northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, western and central Fremont County, the upper Arkansas River Basin, and the Mosquito Mountain Range. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep, subtropical moisture will spread across southern Colorado leading to widespread areas of heavy rainfall Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Much of this area will see 1 to 3 inches of precipitation during this period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
