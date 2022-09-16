Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

FOOTBALL

West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10

PULASKI - Najeh Mitchell rushed for 104 yards and Duke Shovald passed for 141 to lead the Phantoms to the win over the Red Raiders.

Trailing 10-7 in the third quarter, West De Pere went ahead to stay with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shovald to Joseph Joiner.

Maverick Cole led Pulaski with 67 yards rushing.

West De Pere 0 7 7 2 - 16

Pulaski 0 10 0 0 - 10

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

P - Sam Murphy 25 FG

P - Maverick Cole 2 run (Murphy kick)

WDP - Najeh Mitchell 1 run (Bryce Smith kick)

Third Quarter

WDP - Joseph Joiner 4 pass from Duke Shovald (Smith kick)

Fourth Quarter

WDP - Logan Schultz tackled for safety

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: WDP - Mitchell 30-104, Shovald 9-7. P - Cole 17-67, Jacob Doxtater 4-35, Schultz 15-15.

Passing: WDP - Shovald 12-20-141. P - Schultz 2-5-5.

Receiving: WDP - Joseph Riesenberg 2-41, Langdon Nordgaard 3-34, Sutter Deschane 2-30, Ryder Lasage 3-21. P - Cole 1-4.

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc 6

MANITOWOC - Cole Bensen rushed for three second-quarter touchdowns to help the Pirates erase a 6-0 deficit in the win over the Ships.

Bensen finished with 112 yards rushing. He also passed for 103 yards for Bay Port.

Blake Buchinger led Bay Port with 132 yards rushing.

Manitowoc was led by Brock Peterson, who passed for 151 yards. Benjamin Wollersheim caught seven passes for 117 yards.

Bay Port 0 21 14 7 - 42

Manitowoc 6 0 0 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Mack Beasley 2 run (extra point failed)

Second Quarter

BP - Cole Bensen 6 run (Owen Bellisle kick)

BP - Bensen 14 run (Bellisle kick)

BP - Bensen 2 run (Bellisle kick)

Third Quarter

BP - Blake Buchinger 45 pass from Bensen (Bellisle kick)

BP - Buchinger 3 run (Bellisle kick)

Fourth Quarter

BP - Buchinger 2 run (Bellisle kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: BP - Bensen 16-112, Buchinger 15-132. M - Peterson 11-15, Gavin Lettenberger 7-15.

Passing: BP - Bensen 7-14-103. M - Peterson 10-17-151.

Receiving: BP - Buchinger 3-55, Carter Kallies 1-24, Brett Shipley 2-14. M - Wollersheim 7-117, Julien Bailey 2-15, Mack Beasley 1-32.

Xavier 49, Seymour 6

SEYMOUR - The Hawks got four total touchdowns from Nate Twombly in rolling to the win.

Twombly scored on touchdown runs of 15 and 18 yards and he also had touchdown passes of 43 and 33 yards to Peyton Verhagen.

Ben Olvey also had a 35-yard interception return for a score for the Hawks.

Mason Bunnell had 80 yards on 16 carries for Seymour.

Xavier 21 7 14 7 - 49

Seymour 0 0 6 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

X - Nate Twombly 15 run (A.J. Seidler kick)

X - Peyton Verhagen 43 pass from Twombly (Seidler kick)

X - Verhagen 33 pass from Twombly (Seidler kick)

Second Quarter

X - Evan McCormick 73 run (Seidler kick)

Third Quarter

X - Twombly 18 run (Seidler kick)

X - Carter McClone 7 run (Seidler kick)

S - Keanu Chinana 10 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

X - Ben Olvey 35 interception return (Seidler kick)

MORE: Here are the Week 5 high school football schedules and scores

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

FREEDOM - Carter Kriewaldt rushed for 161 yards and scored four touchdowns, including one off a lateral on a Gavin Greiner pass reception, to lead the Irish over the Tigers.

Freedom kept Wrightstown’s offense bottled up with Josh Lewandowski passing for just 52 yards and Isaiah Pennenberg rushing for a team-leading 39 yards.

Wrightstown 0 7 0 0 - 7

Freedom 7 22 7 6 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

F - Carter Kriewaldt 60 run (Nolan Phillips kick)

Second Quarter

F - Kriewaldt 18 run (Phillips kick)

F - Kriewaldt 4 run (Wyngaard run)

W - Landon Helphrey 1 run (kick good)

F - Kriewaldt 20 pass from Wyngaard (Phillips kick)

Third Quarter

F - Tucker Brockman 2 run (Phillips kick)

Fourth Quarter

F - Greg Westemeier 20 pass from Wyngaard (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: F - Kriewaldt 16-161, Brockman 9-64, Wyngaard 7-43. W - Isaiah Pennenberg 10-39, Conlen Lasecki 7-23.

Passing: F - Wyngaard 11-19-121. W - Joshua Lewandowski 5-12-52.

Receiving: F - Westemeier 4-41, Gavin Greiner 3-25, Kriewaldt 3-27, Kyle Wurster 1-27. W - Pennenberg 2-31, Logan Peters 1-16.

Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays put up 52 points in the first half to cruise to an easy victory over the Red Devils.

Menasha quarterback AJ Korth was nearly perfect, completing 12 of 13 passes for 156 yards and four touchdowns. Enock Mulungula ran in two scores and the Bluejays defense accounted for another touchdown on a 38-yard interception return by Quinn Ludvigsen, who also assisted on four tackles.

Menasha 24 28 0 7 - 59

Green Bay East 0 0 0 0 - 0

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Ty Schwartzkopf 34 pass from AJ Korth (Samuel Blansette kick)

M - Enock Mulungula 5 run (Blansette kick)

M - Blansette 29 FG

M - Jon Younger 5 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

Second Quarter

M - Quinn Ludvigsen 38 interception return (Blansette kick)

M - Owen Aykens 20 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

M - Ryan Johnson 17 pass from Korth (Blansette kick)

M - Mulungula 2 run (Blansette kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - Elijah Gigl 1 run (Blansette kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Menasha - Mulungula 11-75, Gigl 11-42. Green Bay East - Isaiah Lyons 14-26, C. Frederick 4-15.

Passing: Menasha - Korth 12-13-0-156, Bryce Duszak 3-3-0-25. Green Bay East - B. Anderson 0-2, Enrique Silas 0-1-1-0.

Receiving: Menasha - Schwartzkopf 4-61.

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8

LITTLE CHUTE - Hunter Thiel’s 26-yard touchdown catch from Charlie Vanden Burgt proved to be the deciding score in the Mustangs’ victory over the Spartans.

Drew Joten had a 4-yard touchdown run for the Mustangs in the first quarter.

Ryan Routhiaux’s 32-yard touchdown grab from Max Ronsman and subsequent Ronsman conversion accounted for Luxemburg-Casco’s points.

Lux-Casco 8 0 0 0 - 8

Little Chute 7 7 0 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

LTC – Drew Joten 4 run (Dawson Roseman kick)

LUX – Ryan Routhiaux 32 pass from Max Ronsman (Ronsman run)

Second Quarter

LTC – Hunter Thiel 26 pass from Charlie Vanden Burgt (Roseman kick)

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14

DENMARK - Owen Gerhardt had touchdown receptions of 5 and 29 yards in the second half from Lucas Papendorf to help the Foxes pull away and get the win over the Vikings.

Liam Heiges also had a 23-yard touchdown pass for FVL (5-0, 3-0) in the first quarter and he added a 39-yard touchdown run in the second.

Nolan Perry had touchdown runs of 64 and 54 yards for Denmark.

Fox7 7 7 7 - 28

Denmark 7 0 7 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

FVL – Benett Reader 23 pass from Liam Heiges (Adam Loberger kick)

D – Nolan Perry 64 run (Carl Heezen kick)

Second Quarter

FVL – Heiges 39 run (Loberger kick)

Third Quarter

D – Perry 54 run (Heezen kick)

FVL – Owen Gerhardt 5 pass from Lucas Papendorf (Loberger kick)

Fourth Quarter

FVL – Gerhardt 29 pass from Papendorf (Loberger kick)

Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6

COLEMAN - The Cougars rushed for 324 yards and scored 40 points in the first quarter in the win over the Eagles.

Coleman averaged 12 yards per rushing play and had touchdown runs of 50, 46, 39 and 36 yards in the first quarter.

Northland Pines finished with 129 yards of offense.

Northland Pines 0 0 6 0 - 6

Coleman 40 8 8 8 - 64

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

C - Will Bieber 50 run (Peter Kuchta run)

C - Owen Kinziger 46 run (P. Kuchta pass from Micha Kuchta)

C - M. Kuchta 80 interception return (Bieber run)

C - Kinziger 39 run (M. Kuchta run)

C - P. Kuchta 36 run (Bieber run)

Second Quarter

C - Brady Gross 1 run (Isaac Nowak run)

Third Quarter

C - Braxton Darga 6 run (Nowak run)

NP - McCanles 23 pass from Will (extra point failed)

Fourth Quarter

C - Gavin Fochesato 2 run (Garett Kriescher run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: NP - Will 7-6. C - Kinziger 2-85, P. Kuchta 2-59, Bieber 2-67.

Passing: NP - Will 11-22-121.

Receiving: NP - McCanles 5-87.

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

FISH CREEK - The Vikings totaled 433 yards and averaged 10.8 yards per play in the win over the Rangers.

Braden Kita rushed for 186 yards and passed for 129 yards for Gibraltar.

Wausaukee was led by Luke Smith, who completed eight passes for 52 yards.

Wausaukee 0 0 0 12 - 12

Gibraltar 21 22 7 0 - 50

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

G - Braden Kita 56 run (Braden Sitte kick)

G - Kita 55 run (Sitte kick)

G - Sitte 46 pass from Kita (Sitte kick)

Second Quarter

G - Kita 11 run (Sitte kick)

G - Kita 40 pass from Sitte (Sitte kick)

G - William Lecy 30 pass form Kita (Sitte pass from Kita)

Third Quarter

G - Kita 53 run (Sitte kick)

Fourth Quarter

W - Nathan Shaw 23 pass from Connor Schroeder (Prestin Brunette pass from Schroeder)

W - Prestin Brunette interception return (run failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: W - Connor Schroeder 3-14, Luke Smith 11-7, Prestin Brunette 7-7. G - Kita 7-186, Giuseppe Mercier 7-49, Lecy 5-23, Sitte 2-21.

Passing: W - Luke Smith 8-11-52, Schroeder 3-6-29. G - Kita 6-7-129, Sitte 1-1-40.

Receiving: W - Schroeder 5-43, Nathan shaw 1-23, Brunette 5-15. P - Sitte 6-70, Kita 1-40, Lecy 1-30.

Sevastopol 18, Oneida Nation/NEW Lutheran 0

ONEIDA -The Pioneers took the lead in the first quarter on a 54-yard pass from Franklin DeYoung to Michael Wautlet and never trailed in their win over the Thunderhawks.

Cesar Sandoval added a touchdown for Sevastopol in the third quarter with a 95-yard interception return.

Sevastopol’s final score came in the fourth quarter on Atlee Manson’s 57-yard run.

Crivitz 21, Crandon 14

CRANDON - Tegan Werner ran for two touchdowns, including an 82-yard scoring burst in the first quarter, to lead Crivitz to the victory.

Crivitz 14 0 7 0 - 21

Crandon 0 6 8 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

CRI - Tegan Werner 82 run (Stephan Allard kick)

CRI - Werner 1 run (Allard kick)

Second Quarter

CRA - Mason Mullins 24 run (run failed)

Third Quarter

CRI - Sean Christiansen 24 run (Allard kick)

CRA - Mullins 37 run (run good)

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas Academy 42, Suring 0

LENA - The Wildcats continued to put up the points on their opponents, outscoring them 155-0 in the first four games of the season with the win over the Eagles.

Lena/STAA broke open the game with four second-quarter touchdowns, including an 87-yard punt return by Sam Marquardt and a 64-yard pass from Marquardt to Sidney Sylvester.

Lena/STAA finished with 321 yards of offense while holding Suring to 33.

Suring 0 0 0 0 - 0

Lena/STAA 8 28 0 6 - 42

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

L/STAA - Loga Graef 17 run (Tyler Shallow run)

Second Quarter

L/STAA - Sam Marquardt 87 punt return (run failed)

L/STAA - Marquardt 15 run (pass failed)

L/STAA - Sidney Sylvester 64 pass from Marquardt (Shallow run)

L/STAA - Max Peterson 3 run (Shallow run)

Fourth Quarter

L/STAA - Shallow 11 run (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: L/STAA - Shallow 19-89, Graef 4-56, Peterson 2-54, Marquardt 6-50. S - Seth Scxrivens 11-14.

Passing: L/STAA - Marquardt 1-1-0-64. S - Trent VandenElzen 0-1-0-0.

Receiving: L/STAA - Sylvester 1-64.

BOYS SOCCER

Green Bay Preble 2, Menomonee Falls 2

MENOMONEE FALLS - Bogdan Tereschenko and Abraham Navarro scored as the Hornets and Phoenix played to a draw.

Homestead 4, De Pere 1

SUAMICO - Madden Skurka scored in the 30th minute to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead over the Highlanders but that lead would not hold up.

Homestead scored four unanswered goals to rally for the victory.

James Dorchester assisted on Skurka’s goal. Brayden Coyle had 10 saves for De Pere.

Port Washington 3, Luxemburg-Casco 1

PORT WASHINGTON - The Pirates rallied from a 1-0 deficit to pick up the win over the Spartans.

Johan Amador, with an assist from Reese Barbiaux, put Luxemburg-Casco ahead in the 21st minute.

Port Washington came back with two goals by Wesley Hoag and one by Erik Krueger for the win.

Quentin Massart had five saves for Luxemburg-Casco.

