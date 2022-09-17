Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 5: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of VHSL Class 3 teams will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are preparing to square off in Fishersville during week five of the high school football season. The Trailblazers enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record while Wilson Memorial is 3-0 overall.
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
WHSV
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Monday, September 19.
WHSV
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
cbs19news
Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
cbs19news
VSP investigating Buckingham County crash that killed Scottsville resident
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Scottsville was killed in a crash in Buckingham County this past weekend. According to police, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Constitution Route and Paynes Pond Road. A 2004 Ford...
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
WHSV
H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
WHSV
Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
bcvoice.org
New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater
Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
cbs19news
Police identify victim of weekend homicide
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
Virginia Makes Top Five for Former Ohio State Commit George Washington III
Washington unveiled a new top five on Tuesday and Virginia made the cut along with Louisville, Dayton, Michigan, and Wake Forest
WHSV
Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan. The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it. This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the...
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
WHSV
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia. Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S. “In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary...
NBC 29 News
Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18. UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
