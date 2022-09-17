ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Gun safety and education after accidental shooting in Orange County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- With the recent accidental shooting of a seven-month-old boy in Orange County, reminding children of the dangers of firearms through education is important. An updated release from the Virginia State Police said that the shooting in Orange County happened when a two-year-old discharged a...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
ELKTON, VA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bcvoice.org

New Hot Dog Stand Opens in Bridgewater

Bridgewater, Va.- The community welcomed Sam’s Hot Dog Stand in town earlier this year as it opened the doors at its new location on North Main Street.s. On May 17 of this year, Sam’s Hot Dog Stand added a new location in Bridgewater, but it wasn’t originally planned to plant its roots here.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victim of weekend homicide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department has released some more information regarding a weekend homicide. On Monday, CPD announced that it is investigating the homicide of 29-year-old Daquain Anderson. Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of Third Street NE to investigate a shots...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County looking to rewrite comprehensive plan

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is looking to rewrite its comprehensive plan. The Board of Supervisors along with the Planning Commission met Monday evening to start brainstorming ideas for it. This was the first of many meetings to come in the next year as Rockingham County and the...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

Police investigating shooting in area of 9th St. NW

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are investigating a shooting reported in the area of 9th Street NW around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, September 18. UVA Police say city officers discovered bullet casings along Hardy Drive. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

