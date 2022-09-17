Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Try Cider Sangria From this Charming Virginia CideryTravel MavenAlbemarle County, VA
The Largest Antique Mall in Virginia is a Must VisitTravel MavenVerona, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStaunton, VA
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
WHSV
WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 5: Spotswood vs. Wilson Memorial
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of VHSL Class 3 teams will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. Spotswood and Wilson Memorial are preparing to square off in Fishersville during week five of the high school football season. The Trailblazers enter the matchup with a 3-1 overall record while Wilson Memorial is 3-0 overall.
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball highlights and scores from Monday, September 19.
WHSV
H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
WHSV
Valley referee recognized by Virginia General Assembly for his 60 years of service
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley youth sports referee has been recognized by the state of Virginia for his more than six decades of service. John Wayne Hite grew up playing sports in Staunton, and he started refereeing at the YMCA while he was still in high school. He officially...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHSV
JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
WHSV
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
WHSV
JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
WHSV
Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the first three games, Bridgewater football is undefeated in 2022. This is the first time the Eagles have posted a 3-0 record to start the season since 2019, when the team last won an ODAC title. This past weekend, Bridgewater completed its nonconference schedule with...
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
WHSV
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18. James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wsvaonline.com
Murder indictments returned for Robinson
The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
WHSV
Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
cbs19news
VSP investigating Buckingham County crash that killed Scottsville resident
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police reports a man from Scottsville was killed in a crash in Buckingham County this past weekend. According to police, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Constitution Route and Paynes Pond Road. A 2004 Ford...
WDBJ7.com
WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
altavistajournal.com
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460
A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
altavistajournal.com
UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality
Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
1061thecorner.com
CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
Comments / 0