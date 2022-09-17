ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

H.S. Golf District Results: Monday, September 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and results from the Bull Run District and Shenandoah District golf championships help Monday, September 19. Bull Run District Meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Team Results. 1. Mountain View - 352. 2. Clarke County - 361. 3. Central - 362. 4. East Rockingham -...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

JMU men’s soccer powers past Georgetown

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, James Madison men’s soccer notched a key win over Georgetown 2-0. The Hoyas were ranked number two in the country in this year’s United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dukes improve to 3-4 overall. Georgetown outshot the Dukes 18-12 but JMU...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

JMU football prepares for “tremendous challenge” against App State

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall is a season of historic milestones for the James Madison football program. On Saturday, the Dukes will kick off Sun Belt Conference play against Appalachian State, the top team in the Sun Belt East Division. The Mountaineers have consistently been in the Top 25 conversation, ending the 2020 season at number 19 in the AP Rankings.
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats

Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Bridgewater football looks to continue historic season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the first three games, Bridgewater football is undefeated in 2022. This is the first time the Eagles have posted a 3-0 record to start the season since 2019, when the team last won an ODAC title. This past weekend, Bridgewater completed its nonconference schedule with...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
NBC12

Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, September 18

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, September 18. James Madison field hockey pulled off an exciting comeback to defeat Liberty 3-2. After falling into a 2-0 deficit, the Dukes scored three consecutive goals to notch their first win over the Flames in nearly five years.
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Murder indictments returned for Robinson

The case of the so-called shopping cart killer has been pushed closer to trial. Four indictments were returned yesterday against Anthony Eugene Robinson in the Rockingham County Circuit Court, according to online records. The 36-year-old Washington, D-C man is charged with four felonies, including two first-degree murder counts, in connection...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Elkton town council candidates talk reasons for running

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - With Election Day less than two months away, local candidates are ramping up their campaigns. Towns across Rockingham County will hold elections for their leadership and no ballot is more crowded that the one in Elkton. In total, 12 candidates will appear on the ballot for...
ELKTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

WATCH: Lockdown over at EC Glass High in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The lockdown at EC Glass High School has been lifted. School officials say students and staff are safe. EARLIER STORY: Dismissal Monday at EC Glass High School may not be happen until after 4 p.m. for all students, as a lockdown is in place. Lynchburg...
LYNCHBURG, VA
altavistajournal.com

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic on Hwy 460

A multi-vehicle accident this morning on Hwy 460 led to multiple vehicle fires, traffic backed up for a mile, and a temporary detour. Communications Manager Len Stevens of the VDOT Lynchburg Regional Office, reported that he first heard of the incident at around 7:45 a.m. He confirmed that it was indeed a multi-vehicle accident, and it took place in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 460 (Richmond Highway) at Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Rd. (This intersection is roughly midway between the Lynchburg-Campbell County border and the Campbell-Appomattox Counties border along U.S. 460.)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

UPDATE: Hwy 460 crash results in fatality

Multi-vehicle accident backs up traffic for a mile. The Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-car collision that left one driver dead this morning in Campbell County in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway. The crash, which VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller put at 7:24 a.m., initially involved three...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

CHS locked down for 40 minutes after false call

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – All clear at Charlottesville High School after about a 40-minute lockdown that started around 1:20 Monday afternoon with a dispatch of an active shooter. CPD received a call of a student hurt, and police, fire, and rescue inundated the Melbourne Road school in minutes. Officers entered the school and started a thorough search. About halfway through, scanner noise indicated that it could be hoax.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County cleared

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A multi-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Campbell County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Route 752, or Mt. Olivet Church Road, and has closed all east lanes. Stay with 10 News for the...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

