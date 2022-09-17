Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Slain journalist to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas reporter who was allegedly killed by a public official will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame this weekend. The Nevada Press Association announced that Jeff German will be inducted posthumously during the Nevada Press Annual Convention on Saturday, Sept. 24. The group’s Board of Trustees approved the entry last week.
Fox5 KVVU
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 20 ‘Las Vegas Aces Day’ in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of the Aces capturing Las Vegas’ first major-league professional sports championship, Gov. Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Sept. 20, 2022 in honor of the team. According to Gov. Sisolak’s proclamation, “the entire team has shown leadership on and off the court, strengthening our...
Is it Time for Nevada to Limit School Fees?
So far this year, Christine Smith, a parent of three children in Washoe County School District (WCSD), has spent $745 for required school supplies, class fees, school uniforms, and athletics fees. “Basically, I feel like every time I turn around someone needs something for school. This year I definitely noticed...
Tri-City Herald
75-year-old former Marine from Texas found dead after vanishing from hike in Nevada
A former Marine from Texas vanished on a hike and had been missing for weeks, Nevada officials told news outlets. Now his body’s been found. Rock Stanley, 75, had been missing since Aug. 23, the Red Rock Search and Rescue team said. He had planned to hike Mount Charleston...
963kklz.com
Nevada Wild Horses Killed, $10K Reward Offered
Nevada is a great place to see wild various types of wildlife, including wild horses. In fact, we have the highest population of wild horses and burros in the nation. If you travel to the high desert parts of northwestern Nevada, you’re bound to run into some. But it is in eastern Nevada where the wild horses have most recently been in danger. Earlier this year, Nevada state authorities from the Bureau of Land Management put out a five thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect. An unknown person or persons shot five wild horses in Nevada about 70 miles east of the Utah border. The shooting happened in November 2021 and no leads have been found yet. The bureau raised the reward recently to ten thousand dollars as authorities get more desperate for any information.
8newsnow.com
Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
KOLO TV Reno
New visitor center to be built in Carson City as part of bid to boost local tourism
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Millions in funding for Nevada’s outdoor and recreation industries has been secured by state Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto. The funding will total $5.6 million; $3.6 million of which will go to building outdoor recreation visitor centers in Boulder City and Carson...
National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada
Next week, on a 900-acre field tucked against the eastern Sierra Nevada mountains, the best Border Collies in the country will descend on Nevada for the biggest competition in the working dog world: The National Sheepdog Finals. From Sept. 20-25, 150 teams will vie for the chance to become national champions and represent the United […] The post National Sheepdog Finals Coming to Nevada appeared first on DogTime.
KDWN
Drought in Nevada, Western US heats up as a Senate campaign issue
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The consequences of drought and efforts to funnel billions of dollars toward securing water supplies in the West are becoming larger issues in two of the most consequential races for the U.S. Senate. Cities and farmers in Nevada and Arizona are facing cuts as the Colorado River dwindles. Democratic candidates in the two states are tapping a last-minute win in Congress that included drought-relief funding in hopes of attracting voters. It’s unclear whether their efforts will pay off in November as historic inflation and other economic concerns take center stage. Dry conditions and water supplies have historically played little to no role in campaign ads in the West.
Fox5 KVVU
Court date postponed in Nye County animal cruelty case
Girls basketball players in Las Vegas inspired by Aces championship, discuss influence on future generations. After the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in Connecticut on Sunday, young women on a high school basketball team in Las Vegas shared with FOX5 what it means to them to watch their hometown team win the WNBA championship.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
fernleyreporter.com
Seniors need to apply by Oct. 31 for Nevada Promise
Nevada’s State Legislature continues to provide Nevada high school seniors with an opportunity of a lifetime. The legislature has funding available through the Nevada Promise Scholarship to cover tuition and other mandatory fees not met by federal or state, amounting to a savings of more than $3,000 per year. The scholarship provides aid for up to three years for students who apply and follow through with the requirements for receiving the scholarship.
2news.com
Weapons-grade plutonium secretly sent to Nevada removed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Weapons-grade plutonium that secretly was sent to Nevada over objections from the state has been removed ahead of schedule. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto says she received word Friday that the material has been removed. The work had been expected to wrap up by...
Adam Laxalt-Catherine Cortez Masto and Joe Lombardo-Steve Sisolak election debates scrapped
Updated to include that the Washoe County School Board District F debate has been confirmed and that Cortez Masto had accept. Two top-of-the-ticket debates have been scrapped, three local candidate matchups have been confirmed, and your questions are needed. A possible debate between two U.S. Senate candidates — incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger...
Nevada State Police show their support for Aces championship win
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada State Police wanted to make sure everyone knew how much they supported the Las Vegas Aces in the team’s run for the WNBA championship. The troopers began putting Aces decals on some of the patrol vehicles ahead of last Thursday’s game to help cheer the team as it played […]
Who will nonpartisan and independent Nevadans vote for?
"Memo from the Middle" is an opinion column written by RGJ columnist Pat Hickey, a member of the Nevada Legislature from 1996 to 2016. Who will the growing number of nonpartisan and increasingly independent-minded Nevadans vote for in November? Candidates from the two traditional political parties, for the most part — unless they vent their frustration by choosing the nonsensical option of voting for “none of the above.” ...
Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed
NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
Deadly shooting at Las Vegas senior apartment complex considered ‘accidental discharge’: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the south valley is being investigated as an accidental shooting, Las Vegas Metro police said. The shooting Sept. 9 at Ensemble Senior Apartments, which left 62-year-old Valerie Whitaker dead, took place when a gun was fired and a bullet went through a wall, […]
