ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Morning Pep Rally showcases North Florida Christian Football

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Eagles of North Florida Christian. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert and Trudie Perkins Way. Roads are currently closed from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way to Martin Luther King Blvd. This...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 19, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A warm Monday, near 90 in most areas, but also a few showers over eastern counties. They will quickly die down this evening. We are entering a drier and hotter pattern the next few days, with mid 90s for highs.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
WCTV

Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Fitzgerald
WCTV

3 people injured in single car crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash Tuesday morning on State Road 71. According to the FHP, the driver was traveling on northeast Flatwoods Road around 7:25 a.m. when she failed to make a right curve and drove across the center double solid yellow lines, and onto the south shoulder.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy