Morning Pep Rally showcases North Florida Christian Football
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fourth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Eagles of North Florida Christian. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person is dead after a crash involving two vehicles just before 8 a.m Wednesday. The incident occurred near the intersection of Wahnish Way and Robert and Trudie Perkins Way. Roads are currently closed from Robert and Trudie Perkins Way to Martin Luther King Blvd. This...
FSU, FAMU partner for exclusive screening of ‘Till’ film ahead of world premiere at NYFF
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sixty-seven years ago, Emmett Till’s lynching shocked the nation. Many credit the death as a spark that ignited the Civil Rights movement. His death and his mother’s crusade to make sure it wasn’t forgotten is now the subject of a feature film set to debut in theaters next month.
Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: Sept. 19, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A warm Monday, near 90 in most areas, but also a few showers over eastern counties. They will quickly die down this evening. We are entering a drier and hotter pattern the next few days, with mid 90s for highs.
“I had no idea what MS was”: Tallahassee woman recalls stunning diagnosis
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Natasha Acoff remembers it like it was yesterday. She woke up on Easter morning in 2014, and the whole left side of her body was numb. She knew the next day something was terribly wrong. “I got up and headed to work, and I’m traveling through...
Tallahassee park dedicated to local African American community leader
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In recognition of her countless years of dedicated service to the preservation of African American history, the city of Tallahassee honored Althemese Pemberton Barnes Tuesday by dedicating a park in her honor. Several dozen members of the Tallahassee community, including city leaders, were in attendance to...
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
Tallahassee couple once again helping family back home in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Exactly five years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, residents there are once again facing a long road ahead. Massive flooding from non-stop rains is wreaking havoc. Hurricane Fiona came quick, but the damage will stick around for awhile. Tallahassee attorney Gisela Rodriguez and her husband,...
Leon Co. public school officials speak out against $16 million allocated to private schools
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon Co. public school officials are speaking out against millions of dollars being funneled into private schools. A report released Tuesday estimate Leon County will spend more than $16 million in public money to fund school vouchers this year. Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he’s been concerned...
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 17-year-old who was hurt in a crash on North Meridian Road Saturday a Leon County Commissioner is calling for safety improvements to the road. In a Facebook post, Commissioner Brian Welch said that the teen who was hurt was a student of his at...
3 people injured in single car crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single car crash Tuesday morning on State Road 71. According to the FHP, the driver was traveling on northeast Flatwoods Road around 7:25 a.m. when she failed to make a right curve and drove across the center double solid yellow lines, and onto the south shoulder.
Mother charged after missing child recovered in Jefferson County
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies recovered a two-year-old boy early Tuesday who had been missing for three days and his mother is now under arrest. The sheriff’s office says Kyson Washington was found with his mother, Karlee Soldiew, hiding at an apartment at the Jefferson...
