Ocala, FL

WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center. People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures. Residents enjoyed food...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Ocala, FL
Ocala, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Firebird

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Third annual Give4Marion is now underway

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The clock is ticking! The third annual Give4Marion has returned this year for 33 hours starting on Tuesday. The charity event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County. It began at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire

A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Vandals trash Little Blue Springs causing park to close

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend. According to Levy County officials, vandals struck the park leaving signs of a large party including beer cans and bottles scattered around the park. The floating dock...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric driverless city bus caught fire in the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Firefighters say the exterior of the bus was on fire, but crews were able to put it out in minutes. They described the damage as minor with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Jamie Louie Adams Jr.

Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
BUSHNELL, FL

