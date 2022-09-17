Read full article on original website
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights several clinics that teach juniors to drive
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The next generation of drivers has taken the reins. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about several clinics that are teaching juniors how to drive.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
WCJB
Thousands of people attend Ocala Comic Con
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - This weekend, Ocala Comic Con brought thousands to the World Equestrian Center as people dressed up as their favorite characters. More than 100 vendors offered cos-players artwork, action figures, and costumes. Actors from popular movies and cartoons held panel discussions, and autograph sessions for fans to attend.
WCJB
People in Gainesville came together for a festival celebrating cultures
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials held the “Greater Gainesville International and Longest table” festival at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center. People from all over the world gathered together through food, song, and dance to celebrate the beauty of their cultures. Residents enjoyed food...
WCJB
“It’s absolutely ridiculous”: Little Blue Springs closes after park is vandalized
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Little Blue Springs Park in Levy County will not have visitors anytime soon, because it was vandalized over the weekend. “People need to grow up it’s absolutely ridiculous,” said Anthony Martin, Levy County resident. “This is why we can’t have nice things in Levy County or anywhere in the state of Florida.”
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Firebird
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A researcher at an Alachua-based tech company is focused on learning about one of our planet’s neighbors. In this week’s Tech Tuesday, our partners at u-f innovate and scad media tell us what the scientist hopes to learn from the clouds of venus. Happy...
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County will hold its first community-wide open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls has its first community-wide open house on Wednesday. The open house will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the pace location in Alachua County, which is at 1010 SE 4th Ave in Gainesville. There will...
WCJB
Acrosstown Repertory Theatre leaders are looking for a new location and leadership
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “The Acrosstown has always been the theater by the community, for the community” said president, Carolyne Salt. The Acrosstown Repertory Theatre has been housed at the Old Baird Hardware Complex, now known as South Main Station, since 1985. The operations are completely volunteer run.
WCJB
Third annual Give4Marion is now underway
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The clock is ticking! The third annual Give4Marion has returned this year for 33 hours starting on Tuesday. The charity event is hosted by the Community Foundation for Ocala and Marion County. It began at 10 a.m. and will end at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. More...
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
ocala-news.com
Sprinkler inside Ocala nail salon prevents spread of fire
A sprinkler inside an Ocala nail salon helped prevent the spread of a small fire on Monday evening. Shortly before 10:45 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to the 2700 block of SW College Road due to reports of an active fire alarm, according to a press release. OFR’s units, consisting...
WCJB
Vandals trash Little Blue Springs causing park to close
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County is closed after vandals trashed the park and damaged a dock over the weekend. According to Levy County officials, vandals struck the park leaving signs of a large party including beer cans and bottles scattered around the park. The floating dock...
WCJB
‘I saw a baggy on my driveway’: More neighborhoods in Gainesville receive antisemitic flyers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Antisemitic flyers were found in zip lock bags and thrown in multiple front yards, but it’s not the first time it happened in Gainesville. On Saturday morning, Gainesville Police received a call about hateful messages distributed to five different neighborhoods in northwest Gainesville including University Park, Colony Park, Forest Ridge, Brywood, and Florida Park.
WCJB
Bradford County health officials will bring resource hubs to different neighborhoods
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County health officials want to help residents by bringing in new service providers. The idea is to set up community resource hubs in different neighborhoods. Each hub would be unique to that community. The plan would provide services like wellness checks, helping people quit smoking,...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Chair Yoga
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are many different forms of yoga. On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn a type that is accessible to everyone.
WCJB
Electric bus catches fire in downtown parking garage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An electric driverless city bus caught fire in the Southwest Downtown Parking Garage around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Firefighters say the exterior of the bus was on fire, but crews were able to put it out in minutes. They described the damage as minor with the...
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Spring
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
WCJB
Inmate at the Alachua County Jail was found dead
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s officials are not yet releasing the name of an inmate found dead at the county jail. The inmate was found unresponsive in their cell around 5 p.m. Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials are investigating the cause of death. Internal affairs will also review...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
villages-news.com
Jamie Louie Adams Jr.
Retired Sheriff Jamie Louie Adams, Jr., 81, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Summerfield, Florida on September 15, 2022. He was born in Fenholloway, Florida on December 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams. He served as a law enforcement officer with the Florida Game and Fresh Water Fish Commission (GFC) for 18 years. He was elected sheriff of Sumter County for 16 years before being appointed a GFC commissioner in 1997. He served as an FWC commissioner until 2001, and was a commissioner during the first ever FWC Commission meeting in 1999. He was also a U.S. Army veteran, and served with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a writer for Sumter County Times, Citrus Chronicle, Woods and Water, and many other magazines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family.
