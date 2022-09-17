ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Charleston, WV

Cabell Midland rolls over South Charleston

By Zach Gilleland
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJrH6_0hz2vZeO00

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland football grabbed their second-straight blowout win, defeating the Black Eagles 62-6 in South Charleston Friday night.

The Knights dominated from the get go. Ryan Wolfe, Alex Smith and William Hass did the bulk of the scoring early on.

Cabell Midland has a huge test next week, hosting Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Demolition begins at Marshall baseball stadium project site

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University is one step closer to saying “play ball” at a brand new baseball stadium. On Monday, university leaders got the financial approval for it, and on Tuesday they started demolition of the site. Marshall athletic director Christian Spears says you could be...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
South Charleston, WV
Football
City
South Charleston, WV
South Charleston, WV
Sports
Ona, WV
Education
Ona, WV
Sports
South Charleston, WV
Education
City
Ona, WV
WSAZ

Logan High School alumni to carry a tune for the Wildcats

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For decades, the Logan High School marching band has pumped up the student section at Wildcat football games, performed at competitions, and traveled across the United States. However, the music has gone silent on Friday nights and throughout the halls of the school. According to...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man struck in Charleston hit-and-run

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was struck by a vehicle on the Patrick St. Bridge on Tuesday. Kanawha County Metro says that medics responded to the man near the South Charleston Water Treatment Plant after he walked down to MacCorkle Ave. They say he doesn’t appear to have any noticeable injuries, but the person driving the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WOWK 13 News

Children’s hospital golf tournament raises $180K

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The 11th annual Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s Children’s Classic Golf Tournament was a success. According to a representative from the Mountain Health Network, the 2022 tournament raised approximately $180,000 to help support the patients served by the hospital. The tournament included many ways for supporters to help HFCH, including the purchase of blankets […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Communities across the region schedule trick-or-treat hours

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of little ghosts and goblins will soon be going door to door in the region, hoping their treat bags are filled with their favorite candy. Trick or treat will be observed in communities throughout the region, and the majority contacted by Eyewitness News have picked 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, as the designated time and date for the tradition. Check back in this story because this information will be updated when new details become available.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man killed in Gallia County accident

GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cabell Midland#The Black Eagles#Knights#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

3-year-old struck by car in Dunbar

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A child was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Dunbar. Kanawha Metro says that a 3-year-old girl was struck on the 400 block of 16th St. at around 7 a.m. They say the girl’s parents took them to the hospital. There is no word on the girl’s […]
DUNBAR, WV
WBOY 12 News

WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WOWK 13 News

Low-interest loans available following storms in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses and people affected by severe storms and flooding in West Virginia last spring, the U.S. Small Business Administration said. The declaration covers Cabell County and adjacent counties of Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne in West Virginia and Gallia and Lawrence in Ohio, the agency […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy