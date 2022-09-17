Cabell Midland rolls over South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland football grabbed their second-straight blowout win, defeating the Black Eagles 62-6 in South Charleston Friday night.
The Knights dominated from the get go. Ryan Wolfe, Alex Smith and William Hass did the bulk of the scoring early on.
Cabell Midland has a huge test next week, hosting Parkersburg.
