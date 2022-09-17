Cabell Midland rolls over South Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lots of little ghosts and goblins will soon be going door to door in the region, hoping their treat bags are filled with their favorite candy. Trick or treat will be observed in communities throughout the region, and the majority contacted by Eyewitness News have picked 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, as the designated time and date for the tradition. Check back in this story because this information will be updated when new details become available.

