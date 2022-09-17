Read full article on original website
HS Volleyball recap from ranked teams’ games at O’Gorman and Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two great high school volleyball matches Tuesday night in Class “AA”. Top-ranked O’Gorman hosted #5 Jefferson. The upstart Cavaliers led 14-12 in the first set but the Knight roared back on a 13-2 run to win the set. They went on to win the match 3-1, to remain unbeaten. It was just the second loss for Jefferson.
O’Gorman dominates the Boys City Golf Tournament
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman boys rolled to the city championship Tuesday as the Knights finished the 3 round event with the top 6 players individually. Radley Mauney’s 71 today helped him be medalist by 6 shots with a 218 total. Will Hurd and Nolan Cinco each shot 224′s and teammates Taten Mauney (71 today) and Liam Sarmiento were each at 225. They won the team championship by 67 shots over Jefferson.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 19
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (20) 4-0 100 1 O’Gorman 3-1 80 2 Harrisburg 3-1 59 […]
Jackrabbit offense brings back big plays in win over Butler
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - #2 South Dakota State as expected, got their offense to start clicking in a 45-17 victory over Butler to wrap up non-conference play last Saturday. 463 total yards of offense nearly double the total from the previous week’s win over UC-Davis. Perhaps most importantly...
KELOLAND TV
Girls on the gridiron
GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — A girl taking the field during a high school football game is no longer a sports novelty in South Dakota. Last season, we introduced you to Jenna Van Holland, the Garretson placekicker who earned all-state honors as a special teams player. This season, West Central has also recruited a girl to handle extra points and field goals.
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Star senior at Centerville High School
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Centerville High School senior Lane Johnson has a 3.9 grade point average. He gets his motivation from home. “I think my older brother Blake has really pushed me as well to help me excel in school. My family has set a very good example for me. They want to see me succeed, and I want to succeed for myself,” said Lane.
New skate park in Sioux Falls approved by city
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!. Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with four of those ending in the death of the suspect.
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
Jackrabbits soccer topples Big 12′s Kansas State Wildcats
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State took control of the match early and ultimately produced two goals in the second half en route to a 2-0 victory over Kansas State on Sunday, Sept. 18, at Fishback Soccer Park. The Wildcats registered the first shot of the contest...
Family business booming for Sanford International champion Steve Stricker
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the things that first appealed to Steve Stricker about coming to the Sanford International in 2018 was that it felt a lot like home. “We drove over from Madison (Wisconsin). It’s a great Midwest town and the people have those Midwestern...
Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
Steve Stricker’s dramatic birdie in playoff delivers his second Sanford International win
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In 2018 Steve Stricker was the winner of the inaugural Sanford International in what seemed to be the start of a strong new event on the PGA Champions Tour in Sioux Falls. Four years later the International had it’s best finish yet with...
Stricker wins PGA Tour Champions in playoff over Karlsson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Steve Stricker has won for the second straight time on the PGA Tour Champions. This one required overtime. He shot a 64 in the Sanford International, and then he won with a birdie on the first extra hole against Robert Karlsson. Stricker won The Ally Challenge two weeks ago and took last week off. The victory was his third of the year on the Champions Tour. He’s the fifth player with at least three wins this year.
Sioux Falls Open for Business to oppose slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A second municipal ballot question committee has filed paperwork with the Sioux Falls city clerk’s office. The group Sioux Falls Open for Business says its purpose is to “oppose the slaughterhouse ordinance.” It filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office Tuesday morning. You can view the statement of organization document at the attached link and on the city clerk’s website.
Health Connect Fair takes place Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Health Connect of South Dakota’s 20th annual family health fair takes place Saturday at the Sioux Falls Arena. Fran Rice, with Health Connect, joined Dakota News Now on Tuesday morning to tell us about the event.
Augustana University to hold ribbon cutting and dedication of new South Residence Hall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University is hosting a ribbon-cutting event for its new residence hall. The campus community will come together on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11:30 a.m., to dedicate the new south residence hall to Augustana’s 21st president, Dr. Ralph Wagoner, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
SD CEO East prepares for inaugural Women’s Visionary Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SD CEO East’s Women’s Business Center is preparing for the first-ever Women Visionary Summit. Director Sadie Swier talked about the September 27 event at the Washington Pavilion and get registered before the September 20 deadline.
