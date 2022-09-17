Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Team captains guide Pine-Richland boys soccer toward playoff berth
In seventh grade, Ben Rishel took a year off from playing for the Pine-Richland middle school boys soccer team, but he caught wind of a new player who was turning heads. “I heard through the grapevine of some amazing player that had just moved in from Virginia,” Rishel said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volleyball
Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senior-heavy lineup helps Hempfield volleyball build on playoff appearance
As the season got underway, Hempfield was looking to build on last season’s WPIAL playoff appearance in girls volleyball, but the current lineup remained a work in progress. Through four matches, second-year coach Ashten Flynn was beginning to get a better understanding of her team’s tendencies following the defections of several former players.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto out for season
Senior standout Olivia Cernuto is done for the season with a right knee injury. Cernuto, a talented forward who will finish her career with exactly 100 goals, was injured last Monday during a home game against Yough. She had 18 goals this season for the Scotties (7-0, 4-0), the No....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Eutsey shocked by hole-in-one
Emily Eutsey was having an ordinary round of golf, during a routine high school match, when the extraordinary happened. The Mt. Pleasant junior pulled her 7-iron on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Luke’s Links at Norvelt Golf Club, aimed at the flag, took a swipe at the ball and held her follow-through as the shot sailed toward the green.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear
When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls blank Yough to stay unbeaten
One-goal games are usually a good bet when Yough and Mt. Pleasant meet in girls soccer. Overtime is legitimate and often imminent. Third-ranked Mt. Pleasant scored one goal in the teams’ latest matchup Monday night, then added a few more on the way to its fifth shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
