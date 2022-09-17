ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Team captains guide Pine-Richland boys soccer toward playoff berth

In seventh grade, Ben Rishel took a year off from playing for the Pine-Richland middle school boys soccer team, but he caught wind of a new player who was turning heads. “I heard through the grapevine of some amazing player that had just moved in from Virginia,” Rishel said.
SOCCER
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volleyball

Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior-heavy lineup helps Hempfield volleyball build on playoff appearance

As the season got underway, Hempfield was looking to build on last season’s WPIAL playoff appearance in girls volleyball, but the current lineup remained a work in progress. Through four matches, second-year coach Ashten Flynn was beginning to get a better understanding of her team’s tendencies following the defections of several former players.
VOLLEYBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear

When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls blank Yough to stay unbeaten

One-goal games are usually a good bet when Yough and Mt. Pleasant meet in girls soccer. Overtime is legitimate and often imminent. Third-ranked Mt. Pleasant scored one goal in the teams’ latest matchup Monday night, then added a few more on the way to its fifth shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA

