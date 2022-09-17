WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Jakub Pickett’s record-setting effort lifts Quaker Valley to victory

Read full article on original website
4 top teams hold spots in latest WPIAL girls volleyball rankings
All four teams atop their respective rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A), and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held on to their spots in the new Western PA Coaches Association WPIAL girls volleyball top-10 polls released Monday. Moon moved to 3-0 in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer notebook: Southmoreland’s Olivia Cernuto out for season
Senior standout Olivia Cernuto is done for the season with a right knee injury. Cernuto, a talented forward who will finish her career with exactly 100 goals, was injured last Monday during a home game against Yough. She had 18 goals this season for the Scotties (7-0, 4-0), the No....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear
When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball
In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. There’s something to prove against other teams with similar pride, Vosefski maintains....
Trib HSSN Football Team of the Week for 2022 Week 3
Through Week 2 of the high school football season, McKeesport senior Bobby Boyd was dominating on both sides of the ball. At running back, he had rushed for nearly 450 yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, he already had five interceptions. So when Boyd went down with an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volleyball
Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley
As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: Mt. Pleasant’s Eutsey shocked by hole-in-one
Emily Eutsey was having an ordinary round of golf, during a routine high school match, when the extraordinary happened. The Mt. Pleasant junior pulled her 7-iron on the par-3 No. 4 hole at Luke’s Links at Norvelt Golf Club, aimed at the flag, took a swipe at the ball and held her follow-through as the shot sailed toward the green.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Hoops Staff Visits Western PA’s Top 2024 Prospects
Recently, the Pitt basketball staff has been on the road visiting players from all classes to scout and recruit future talent. This week, the Panthers staff has had its eyes on some of the top talent in Western Pennsylvania. On Monday, associate head coach Milan Brown was in North Hills...
Four-time state champion basketball coach returning this season
Rick Mancino is a 1986 graduate of Kennedy Catholic high school.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant girls blank Yough to stay unbeaten
One-goal games are usually a good bet when Yough and Mt. Pleasant meet in girls soccer. Overtime is legitimate and often imminent. Third-ranked Mt. Pleasant scored one goal in the teams’ latest matchup Monday night, then added a few more on the way to its fifth shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Owen Crawford
Owen Crawford is an important part of the success of the Leechburg boys soccer team. Reigning as a senior captain and starter, Crawford and his teammates have already made a splash by starting their season with two shutout wins. “Owen is a four-year starter and has matured into a true...
Coraopolis, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Report: Pitt DL Dayon Hayes Suffers Season-Ending Injury
A knee injury will sideline Pitt defensive lineman Dayon Hayes for the remainder of the season.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial
A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park High School named National Blue Ribbon School
The U.S. Department of Education has selected Bethel Park High School as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, one of 296 throughout the nation. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. “As our country continues to recover...
With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue
Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Harvest Jubilee planned in Avonmore. The Avonmore Harvest Jubilee will be...
Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday
Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
Mt. Lebanon woman swims Potomac River
Judy Caves enjoys proving people wrong, especially those who say she can’t do something. It’s that attitude that has pushed the Mt. Lebanon woman to various achievements over the years, many of which have been accomplished in open water. Her latest came Aug. 31 when Caves traversed 20.5...
