Latrobe, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Section-opening loss drives Latrobe girls to find higher gear

When Latrobe was tripped up by top-ranked Plum, 4-2, in its Section 3-3A girls soccer opener, the sky was falling, but only briefly. Was Plum that good? Was Latrobe better than it showed? Was Class 3A this tough?. The Wildcats took a long look in the mirror. “It was a...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volleyball

Drop in classification doesn’t change underdog mentality for Latrobe volleyball. In volleyball at Latrobe — no matter the classification, the ranking, the opponent — longtime coach Drew Vosefski has continued to preach a singular theme: “Go into every match as if you’re the underdog.”. 4...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Homecoming festivities scheduled at Chartiers Valley

As the 2022 football season progresses, Chartiers Valley High School’s Homecoming is approaching. The Colts will play Montour at 7 p.m. Oct. 14, and preceding the game is a Homecoming Carnival, to take place from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12. During the carnival, guests will have the opportunity...
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Hills School District celebrates 2022 Hall of Fame Class

North Hills School District celebrated the induction of five new members of the 2022 Hall of Fame over two days, including during a dinner at Rico’s Restaurant on Sept. 8 and on Sept. 9 during a halftime ceremony at the Indians game vs. Bethel Park. Created in 1995, the...
NORTH HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Leechburg’s Owen Crawford

Owen Crawford is an important part of the success of the Leechburg boys soccer team. Reigning as a senior captain and starter, Crawford and his teammates have already made a splash by starting their season with two shutout wins. “Owen is a four-year starter and has matured into a true...
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls blank Yough to stay unbeaten

One-goal games are usually a good bet when Yough and Mt. Pleasant meet in girls soccer. Overtime is legitimate and often imminent. Third-ranked Mt. Pleasant scored one goal in the teams’ latest matchup Monday night, then added a few more on the way to its fifth shutout of the season to remain unbeaten.
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Bennet Omalu testifies at West Mifflin concussion trial

A world-renowned neuropathologist recognized for linking chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, to the game of football testified Monday in Pittsburgh he’s certain that symptoms experienced by a West Mifflin man resulted from blows to the head while playing football. “All it takes is just one season,” Dr. Bennet Omalu...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Sept. 21, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Annual Harvest Jubilee planned in Avonmore. The Avonmore Harvest Jubilee will be...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park High School named National Blue Ribbon School

The U.S. Department of Education has selected Bethel Park High School as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School, one of 296 throughout the nation. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. “As our country continues to recover...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont-Verona happenings, week of Sept. 19, 2022

Lower Valley Athletic Foundation’s Christmas Toy Drive begins Oct. 1 and ends the first week of December. There will be donation boxes in Verona at the borough building and Inner Groove Brewing, both along East Railroad Avenue. Organizers are looking for new, unopened toys for children of all ages.
OAKMONT, PA
traveltasteandtour.com

Greene County, PA

Explore rolling farmland in the summer to snow-covered hills in the winter as you tour the countryside seeking our historical covered bridges. Or pursue breathtaking vistas in the spring to stunning foliage in the fall. Greene County has it all. Predominantly rural but overwhelmingly charming, a trip to Greene County...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue

Explore the series. “I didn’t expect it to go this far,” Tanya Brown said as she stood outside of the Eat’n Park in McKeesport, wearing a black T-shirt with the words, “Treat yourself like a queen and you’ll attract a king.” The restaurant is down the hill from Hi View Gardens, where residents last year […] The post With PNC preparing to sell, a McKeesport housing complex’s residents hope hard-won improvements continue appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
PLUM, PA
Tribune-Review

Faces of the Valley: The Cupcake Girls incorporate inclusivity into their lives and their bakery business

About nine years ago, two sisters started with a mixer and an idea to make small gourmet cupcakes and large old-time cookies served with a mix of fun and inclusiveness. Courtney Kobelenske and Kylie Lash, both of Lower Burrell, opened Cora Lee Cupcakes, now based in New Kensington’s Feldarelli Square, offering sweet treats for residents and children, especially youngsters who might feel left out.
LOWER BURRELL, PA

