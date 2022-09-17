Read full article on original website
Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches
Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday
Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
Kansas man, woman among 3 dead in semi, pickup crash
DICKINSON COUNTY —Three died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Tuesday in Dickinson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Kenworth semi driven by Dwight E. Morey, 63, Fairmont, Oklahoma, was southbound on Kansas 15 at 1500 Avenue. The semi struck a 2006 Dodge Dakota driven by Joel...
City of Salina to pick up storm tree debris beginning Monday
Due to tree damage caused by the storm on Saturday, City of Salina staff will perform a sweep of the entire city to pick up tree limbs beginning Monday. The thunderstorm and wind event that impacted the City of Salina on Saturday caused damage to trees in all sectors of the community. While not catastrophic the damage to trees in the community was significant and subject to city forces providing services to help residents recover from this storm event.
'End of Sinner Summer' set for Saturday on downtown stage
The Sunset Sinners opened the Salina Downtown entertainment season in May, so its only fitting that they close the summer with another downtown concert. The End of Sinner Summer event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the downtown stage at N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. "We're...
This Day in Weather History: Salina sets chilly record in 1918
In 1926, the same hurricane that had ravaged Miami on Sept. 18 ripped through Pensacola with 1-minute sustained speeds that reached around 150 mph. Sustained winds that were greater than 100 mph pounded Pensacola for four hours, while sustained speeds greater than 75 mph whip lashed the city for an amazing 20 hours.
Salina Area United Way gears up for kick-off event Thursday
Salina Area United Way is gearing up for its revamped annual kick-off event, United Happy Hour. The event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday in The Sullivan, a new event space at United Capital Management of Kansas, 227 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Kick-off is a big event for the United...
KWU alumna featured in university’s next art exhibit
The exhibit Full Circle: The Art of Teaching Art, created by Nancy Williams, ’91, in conjunction with Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, opens Monday in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Through their works, Williams, a KWU alumna who has taught middle school art for 25 years at USD...
Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair Saturday in downtown Salina
It's almost time for the Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair!. The event is scheduled for Saturday in and around the museum, 211 W. Iron Avenue in downtown Salina. Entry to the street fair is open to the public at no charge. According to information from the museum, the street fair...
Salina teen seeks transplant match; 99KG hosting donor registration
A Salina teen with a rare form of blood cancer is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant. Calvin Davis, 14, has been diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is in urgent need of a blood stem cell transplant, according to DKMS, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating blood cancers.
Kansas Forest Service helps fight wildfire in Ellsworth, Lincoln counties Sunday
The Kansas Forest Service assisted in fighting a wildfire that started off of Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County and burned into Lincoln County Sunday evening. From the Kansas Forest Service Facebook page:
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cassel, Scott Allen; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
Minor quake rattles part of Jewell County Monday afternoon
JEWELL COUNTY - A small earthquake shook part of southwestern Jewell County late Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck at 5:17 p.m. Monday. It was centered southwest of the 40 Road/F Road intersection.
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors
Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant
A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
Saline County closes part of W. Hedberg Road for drainage work
The Saline County Road and Bridge Department has announced that part of W. Hedberg Road has been closed for drainage work. W. Hedberg Road between S. Hohneck Road and S. Muir Road is scheduled to be closed until Friday while crews replace a drainage structure, the department reported in a news release this morning.
USD 305: Adult education is our community's rich resource
Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC), USD 305, is part of a national network of literacy organizations offering adult education and family literacy programs to help Americans gain the basic literacy skills they need to be employable in today’s tough economy. According to the National Coalition for Literacy (NCL), more...
New Dickinson County election equipment arrives
ABILENE - Dickinson County Clerk/Election Office staff were delighted Wednesday morning when new election equipment was delivered, including a vote counting machine and voting machines for use at the polls. The equipment replaces 20-year-old machines which were outdated and no longer tech supported. The new equipment will be in place...
