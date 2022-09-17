ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, KS

Rainfall across area varies from trace to 3.50 inches

Rainfall once again was varied across the area, from a trace in Cloud and McPherson counties to 3.50 inches in Saline County. At the Salina Regional Airport, 1.74 inches of rain was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio Studios, 2.60 inches of rain was reported, while approximately 2.35 inches was reported in northwestern Salina.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Southeast of Saline XC Invitational postponed to Thursday

Due to inclement weather, the Southeast of Saline invitational will be postponed from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22. This decision was made in the interest of runner safety with temperatures as high as 102 degrees in the Gypsum forecast on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to be much cooler...
GYPSUM, KS
City of Salina to pick up storm tree debris beginning Monday

Due to tree damage caused by the storm on Saturday, City of Salina staff will perform a sweep of the entire city to pick up tree limbs beginning Monday. The thunderstorm and wind event that impacted the City of Salina on Saturday caused damage to trees in all sectors of the community. While not catastrophic the damage to trees in the community was significant and subject to city forces providing services to help residents recover from this storm event.
SALINA, KS
'End of Sinner Summer' set for Saturday on downtown stage

The Sunset Sinners opened the Salina Downtown entertainment season in May, so its only fitting that they close the summer with another downtown concert. The End of Sinner Summer event is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Saturday at the downtown stage at N. Santa Fe Avenue and W. Ash Street. "We're...
SALINA, KS
This Day in Weather History: Salina sets chilly record in 1918

In 1926, the same hurricane that had ravaged Miami on Sept. 18 ripped through Pensacola with 1-minute sustained speeds that reached around 150 mph. Sustained winds that were greater than 100 mph pounded Pensacola for four hours, while sustained speeds greater than 75 mph whip lashed the city for an amazing 20 hours.
SALINA, KS
KWU alumna featured in university’s next art exhibit

The exhibit Full Circle: The Art of Teaching Art, created by Nancy Williams, ’91, in conjunction with Noah Smucker and Noah Wellbrock-Talley, opens Monday in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. Through their works, Williams, a KWU alumna who has taught middle school art for 25 years at USD...
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cassel, Scott Allen; 39; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors

Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
SALINA, KS
Sheriff: Kansas man and woman arrested for alleged rape

GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects from Milford in connection to an alleged rape. Just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday deputies responded to the Junction City High School in reference to a possible rape that occurred at a residence on Old Highway 77 in the early morning hours, according to a media release from the Sheriff's Department.
MILFORD, KS
Burglar steals safe from recently opened Salina restaurant

A recently opened restaurant in south-central Salina was the victim of an early Friday burglary. Officers were dispatched to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio, Friday after an employee arrived at the restaurant and discovered the safe and its contents missing from a back storeroom, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. It appeared that the backdoor to the restaurant had been pried open.
SALINA, KS
USD 305: Adult education is our community's rich resource

Salina Adult Education Center (SAEC), USD 305, is part of a national network of literacy organizations offering adult education and family literacy programs to help Americans gain the basic literacy skills they need to be employable in today’s tough economy. According to the National Coalition for Literacy (NCL), more...
SALINA, KS
New Dickinson County election equipment arrives

ABILENE - Dickinson County Clerk/Election Office staff were delighted Wednesday morning when new election equipment was delivered, including a vote counting machine and voting machines for use at the polls. The equipment replaces 20-year-old machines which were outdated and no longer tech supported. The new equipment will be in place...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
