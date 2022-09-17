Due to tree damage caused by the storm on Saturday, City of Salina staff will perform a sweep of the entire city to pick up tree limbs beginning Monday. The thunderstorm and wind event that impacted the City of Salina on Saturday caused damage to trees in all sectors of the community. While not catastrophic the damage to trees in the community was significant and subject to city forces providing services to help residents recover from this storm event.

SALINA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO