Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Peoria man is dedicated to service, bringing community transformation
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Whether greeting little ones getting off the school bus or guiding older ones behind bars, Angel Cruz has embodied the term “service” in the Peoria community. This week’s CI Hero coincides with Hispanic Heritage month and Cruz said he’s embracing dedication and Latino...
1470 WMBD
Contents of church time capsule unveiled Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — A time capsule from the cornerstone of Hale Memorial Church in Peoria was unveiled Tuesday afternoon at the Scottish Rite Theatre. KDB Group acquired the church building in 2021 hoping to restore it, but recently tore it down due to structural issues. KDB’s Greg Birkland says...
Illinois Woman Finds Son Put Up For Adoption Thanks To Social Media
Social media can be daunting at times, filled with negativity and misinformation. This isn't always the case as it can be a handy tool. In some cases, the various platforms can create life-changing moments of positivity. An Illinois mother reunited with her son whom she put up for adoption more than 20 years ago is a prime example.
Central Illinois Proud
The Place for Children with Autism | Grand Opening | Good Day Central Illinois
The Place for Children with Autism is celebrating its grand opening in Bloomington, IL. The ceremony will be led by the Bloomington mayor, Mboka Mwilambwe, as he welcomes the center to the community. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony for pizza and fun. The ceremony will take place in Bloomington at their office on 301 S. Prospect Road in Suite 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
videtteonline.com
Pop-Up Chicken Shop owner Francis celebrates success, new location
The Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a local favorite, has opened its own restaurant at 409 N. Hershey Rd. in Bloomington, after being housed in the kitchen of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building. The restaurant has gone through the challenges of COVID-19, gaining student popularity and more. Owner Aaron Francis spoke...
wcbu.org
UnityPoint stands to make $75M in hospital affiliation transfer to Carle Health
UnityPoint Health stands to make $75 million in the expected transfer of three Peoria-area hospitals to the Carle Health banner. That's according to documents filed Monday with the Illinois Health Facilities and Service Review Board, a state regulatory agency. The affiliation swap includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, as well...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @ Agatucci’s Restaurant
And there’s the owners, Tony and Danny Agatucci, two of the nicest guys in the world! Always a pleasure to see them and catch up on things. They told me business has been good in here and that’s always great to hear!. Usually I sit at the bar,...
25newsnow.com
Hundreds turn out for Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade
MORTON (25 News Now) - Hundreds of people filled up Jefferson Street in Morton for this year’s Pumpkin Parade. The parade started at 10:30 Saturday morning, with over a hundred floats taking part, throwing candy and waving to the crowd. Bands, police and fire officials, along with local schools, churches, and businesses participated in the parade. One float even had some of the year’s largest pumpkins along for the ride.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Illinois Proud
City of Peoria preparing for possibility of migrant buses arriving
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The controversy over immigration at the nation’s southern border has become an issue of increasing concern in Central Illinois. WMBD learned Tuesday that Peoria is now in the planning phase for taking on migrant arrivals. So far, republican governors in southern border states have sent many to cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.
checkoutdfw.com
This property in Decatur has a 4-bedroom home, a carriage house and a stocked pond with a windmill
A piece of property in Decatur comes with a four-bedroom home and a carriage house. The house is on the market for $3.9 million. The four-bedroom home comes with a country kitchen, a butler's pantry and a large owner's suite. According to the listing, the main dining area has 9 large picture windows.
smilepolitely.com
Horsch Radish serves outstanding German food
To say I was distraught when Bayern Stube in Gibson City closed is probably a bit hyperbolic, but I was really bummed. I met Bayern Stube’s founder, Peter Schnabel, when he ran the Jumer’s Hotel in 1988. I sold advertising, and Peter set up a trade agreement with our television station. He was great to deal with, and for a young person just starting out in the real world, I got to eat at Jumer’s and simply sign for my meals and add a gratuity. Quite the sweet deal as Jumer’s was still in their heyday serving excellent cuisine.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with biting, spitting on officers
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 25-year-old Peoria woman has been charged for biting and spitting on Peoria police officers during an incident last month. According to indictment papers, Shacorah Enge bit Officer Jennifer Long and spit on Officer Douglas Walton while the two were on duty on Aug. 12.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Retailers express concern about possible Christmas tree price hike
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In Mackinaw, store owner Brett Zehr was concerned he may need to get out of the Christmas tree business. His IGA store sells Christmas trees during the holiday season. “I’ve looked into it greatly. Christmas tree farms are declining. There’s less and less farms,...
Central Illinois Proud
Applications open for Peoria’s energy assistance funds
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria kicked off its application period Monday for the new Utility Assistance Program, dedicating $300,000 citywide to help Peorians pay their energy bills. The program is dedicated to help provide financial relief to low-income renters and homeowners impacted by energy rate increases. The program funding,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Hummingbirds fueling up in Illinois before flying south for winter
FUNKS GROVE — Deanna Frautschi doesn’t deny her strong attraction to hummingbirds, the glittering gems of the avian world making their way south right now. “I’m a hummingbird addict. I admit that,” said the rural Bloomington woman who has been feeding hummingbirds for more than 40 years. She has given 137 educational talks on ruby-throated hummingbirds and is an administrator of the Hummingbirds Anonymous site on Facebook.
Central Illinois Proud
Tazewell County distributes 100+ new voting booths
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County voters will have the same voter experience in November, no matter which polling location they go to. With under 50 days to the next election, Tazewell County officials on Tuesday distributed 111 new voting booths to township officials from Groveland, Cincinnati, Pekin, Washington, and Fon du Lac.
Central Illinois Proud
Pub II crash victims identified, GoFundMe set up for medical bills
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A fundraiser has been set up to pay the medical bills of two Illinois State University seniors who were critically injured in a crash last week. A new GoFundMe campaign identifies the victims of last week’s car crash outside of Pub II in Normal as Mike Burns and Carson Bates, both seniors from Plainfield, IL. They are both said to be in critical condition.
Shots fired at Springfield park
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police responded to a call of shots fired at a park in Springfield. Police responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. Monday. Officers marked several bullet casings found on the side of the road along 7th Street. According to eyewitnesses, the shooting happened in Enos Park in Springfield around […]
wjbc.com
‘Active’ investigation into crash that critically injured 2 ISU students
NORMAL – No criminal charges have been filed so far against a driver who struck two Illinois State University students from Plainfield, critically injuring them outside a popular bar near campus last week. Meantime, a classmate of the two victims has organized a GoFundMe page to help their families...
Central Illinois Proud
Tree limbs down in Peoria from Sunday night storms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday morning crews cleared tree limbs around Peoria after Sunday night’s round of severe storms in Central Illinois. “They’ve been working kind of continuously throughout the morning, late last night clearing up,” said Peoria Department of Public Works Communications Specialist Nick McMillion.
Comments / 0