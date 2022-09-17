Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
WDAM-TV
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
WDAM-TV
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: 4-year-old shot in Jones County, suspect arrested in Ala.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a cross-state manhunt, Lorretta Brown, a suspect in the shooting of a four-year-old girl earlier today in Jones County, MS, was arrested in Livingston, AL. According to the sheriff’s department, the shooting occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Lone Oaks...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WDAM-TV
Construction at Collins Police Dept. nears completion
Man arrested for shooting in Madison County subdivision
UPDATE: MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies charged a 19-year-old with one count of aggravated assault after a shooting on Harvey Circle. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Xavier Gilbert was arrested at a home in Canton. The other person who was taken into custody was questioned and released. MADISON […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
WDAM-TV
Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg. The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue. The event will have more than two dozen vendors,...
Crews respond to fire on Palmyra Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a structure fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire happened on Palmyra Street at Monument Street in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
WDAM-TV
Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 45 in Wayne County at approximately 3 p.m. near Buckatunna School. According...
WDAM-TV
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
rotaryofhattiesburg.com
September 20, 2022: Kristy Gould - Hattiesburg Clinic
Kristy Gould serves as the corporate planning and development officers at Hattiesburg Clinic. In this role, she oversees the marketing, public relations, communications, provider relations and patient satisfaction for Hattiesburg Clinic, which is the largest privately owned multispecialty outpatient clinic in Mississippi. She holds a master's degree in public relations from Southern Miss, and is also a cum laude graduate of Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in interpersonal communications.
WDAM-TV
Northwest Rankin High School student arrested for threatening on-campus shooting
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a girl under the age of 18 for a social media threat. Paul Holley, RCSO spokesperson, says the teenager threatened a shooting at the high school, where she attends. The threat was made online on Instagram, Holley said.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
Get to Know Your Community: Night to Unite event to take place on October 4th in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, there will be a National Night Out event at the City Park Pavilion located at 100 Army Navy Drive in Vicksburg, Miss. The event will last from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. There will be free food and games. The event is free to the public.
WDAM-TV
‘When they call us, we show up’: Hinds Co. public works employees fight for raises
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Hinds County public works employees stood in solidarity Tuesday morning, with one message to the board of supervisors: give us a raise. With the sun blaring down, workers held a rally outside the public works headquarters in Raymond. They were protesting a vote by...
WLBT
Pearl mayor tries to persuade struggling Jackson businesses to open in his city
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The frustration of Jackson business owners during the water crisis caught the attention of one nearby city leader. Pearl’s mayor is letting some Jackson restaurants know they are welcome to set up shop there. Mayor Jake Windham sent a letter to several Jackson restaurant owners hoping to have discussions with them about opening their businesses in his city.
Sonic Boom to host 2nd Annual High School Battle of the Bands
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Sonic Boom of the South will host its 2nd annual High School Battle of the Bands on Sunday, September 25. The event will be held at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Boom will host 12 high school bands from throughout the southern region. JSU’s Director of Bands […]
