Wisconsin City Surprises Everyone As One of the Best Cities for Golf
When you think golf, you probably think warm weather and sunshine, but apparently you should also think about wearing a coat and snacking on some cheese. To say I am an avid golfer would be an outright lie. And I would never lie to you. So I'm no expert here,...
Wisconsin’s Largest Pumpkin Farm Is Ready to Delight Your Entire Family
I may be wrong here, but I think a lot of people's favorite thing about the Fall season is the experiences that come with it. Sure, the changing leaf colors are a wonderful sight to behold but come on, you can't beat a great day spent at a pumpkin or apple farm soaking up all the fun and fall treats!
Bicyclist injured after crashing into vehicle on UW-Madison campus
MADISON, Wis. — A bicyclist was injured on the UW-Madison campus Monday after a crash with a vehicle. Madison police were called to the intersection of West Johnson Street and North Charter Street around 1:20 p.m. after the crash was reported. The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital where she was treated and later released.
Madison DMV photographer makes dreaded trip something to smile about
MADISON, Wis. — When you meet Madison native Michael Zeimet, he’ll most likely ask you to smile. Zeimet, the photographer at the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles’ west Madison location, has worked for the DMV since 1987 and has been behind the camera for the past 16 and a half years.
Channel 3000
Legendary UW Marching Band director Mike Leckrone returns to the stage in October
He is still working on the script, but one thing is nearly certain. “I’m sure I’m going to talk about the elephant,” Mike Leckrone said this week. Leckrone, who spent a dazzling half century (1969-2019) as director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band — years filled with fun, hard work, great acclaim and, inevitably, loss — has fashioned a cabaret-style show, “Mike Leckrone: Moments of Happiness,” that will mix music and storytelling across five performances at Overture’s Playhouse theater Oct. 12-16.
This Massive Corn Maze in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit During Fall
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Best Things Wisconsin website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. With Fall quickly approaching, it's once again that time of year for things like haunted houses, corn mazes, and pumpkin patches.
Thousands lost power Monday night due to alleged intoxicated driver
MADISON, Wis. — Over 2,000 Alliant energy customers lost power Monday night after a car hit an electrical box. Madison police said the accident occurred at 11:22 p.m. on McKenna Blvd. near Elver Park. The 26-year-old driver hit an electrical box which started a fire. According to Alliant Energy’s outage map, 2,795 customers on the west side were without power...
Man killed in rural Rock County crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — A 61-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash between Edgerton and Evansville Tuesday afternoon, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a news release, the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on North Casey Road about three-quarters of a mile north of County Highway M in the town of Porter. The driver, a rural Stoughton man, was heading north on Casey Road in a black 2021 Ford Ranger when he drifted across the road and went into a ditch before hitting a tree.
Body found floating in Lake Monona Tuesday evening, sheriff’s office says
MADISON, Wis. — A person’s body was found floating in the water on Lake Monona Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call of a body in the water shortly after 5:50 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Few additional details were...
Automatic sprinkler at business contains fire until firefighters arrive
MADISON, Wis. — An automatic sprinkler at a Madison business did its job Saturday, keeping flames at bay until firefighters arrived. Crews were called to the 3700 block of Lexington Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. after a fire alarm activated. Once inside, firefighters found haze and water coming from a mezzanine. Officials said that a piece of machinery engulfed...
nbc15.com
Organizers cancel FreakFest for third year in a row
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Organizers have cancelled the Freakfest celebration for the third year in a row, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) confirmed Sunday afternoon. The festival is usually held all up and down State Street to celebrate Halloween in October. Since 2020, it has been cancelled due...
wearegreenbay.com
Two, $1 million Wisconsin Lottery winners in back-to-back days
(WFRV) – We’ve all daydreamed about it. What would you do if you suddenly became a millionaire overnight?. The Wisconsin Lottery has rewarded a lot of money this past week, with a Powerball and a Mega Millions winner on September 13 and 14 respectively. Both tickets are worth...
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
WEAU-TV 13
Several people hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County
TOWN OF HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) -Several people are hurt after Vehicle vs. Amish buggy crash in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 at 5:55 p.m. authorities received a report of a vehicle crash with an Amish buggy on State Highway 33 near Town Shop Road near Hillsboro, Wis.
wtmj.com
Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties north of Milwaukee
The National Weather Service has extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County until 3pm Tuesday. The National Weather Service has again extended its Severe Thunderstorm Warning to cover Dodge, Fond du Lac & Jefferson Counties. The warning will be in effect for Fond du Lac County until 1:45pm, and...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
stoughtonnews.com
Sons of Norway Fall Fish Boil set for Sept. 30
The leaves are starting to turn, and so is the calendar, which means it’s time for the Sons of Norway-Mandt Lodge Fall Fish Boil, set for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Serving begins at 5 at the lodge, located at 317 S. Page St. in Stoughton, and will likely run until 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Tickets are $18 per person and $9 for kids ages 5-12, and are available at the door. The menu includes Icelandic cod, potatoes, carrots, onions, bread, coleslaw, cherry dessert, and a beverage. Carry-out containers are available.
Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
