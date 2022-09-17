Cusack leads Fonda-Fultonville to 49-13 win over Johnstown

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Fonda-Fultonville’s Jackson Cusack is hauled down by Johnstown’s Ryan Hoyt during Friday’s Class C high school football game at Knox Field in Johnstown.

JOHNSTOWN — After opening the season with a victory for the first time since 2007 last week, the Johnstown football team looked to open its home schedule with a win Friday on the new turf at Knox Field.

However, Fonda-Fultonville senior quarterback Jackson Cusack had other ideas.

Cusack was a one-man wrecking crew for the Braves, throwing for three touchdowns, running for another, and returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in a 49-13 win over the Sir Bills. As if his offensive effort wasn’t enough, Cusack added two interceptions for the Braves’ defense.

“He played well tonight,” Fonda-Fultonville coach Mike Mancini said. “He’s a special player and he’s a special kid. We expect a lot out of him, and he delivered for us big time tonight.”

Cusack was 9 for 16 for 171 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 58 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and scored on kickoff returns of 82 and 75 yards.

“Fonda-Fultonville is a good team and I truly believe that we matched their intensity and physicality tonight,” Johnstown coach Paul Furman said. “We just made too many mistakes against them. You can’t turn the ball over like we did tonight and expect to stay in the game.”

The Sir Bills lost a pair of fumbles and had two interceptions in the first half. The Braves turned the turnovers into 21 of their 28 first-half points.

“We created some turnovers tonight, but we shot ourselves in the foot in the first half a few times,” Mancini said.

After forcing a turnover on downs to start the game, Fonda-Fultonville went 61 yards in eight plays on its first possession of the game.

Cusack capped the drive with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Owen Hicks, who also added the extra point to make it 7-0 with 6:41 left in the first quarter.

Cusack ended the Sir Bills’ ensuing drive with an interception at his own 6-yard line.

Cusack returned the ball to the Braves’ 40, and five plays later, he threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Hicks to make it 14-0 with 11:18 left in the first half.

Johnstown’s next drive ended on the first play with a fumble as Jonathan Cranker recovered for the Braves at the Sir Bills’ 26-yard line.

Johnstown kept the Braves off the board, but were forced to punt on their next possession.

After forcing a Fonda-Fultonville punt, the Sir Bills fumbled the ball away on their first play of the next drive as Zeb Whitcavitch recovered at the Johnstown 12-yard line.

“All-in-all, I thought our defense played very well,” Furman said. “Our turnovers just gave Fonda a short field too many times.”

Cusack scored on a 12-yard run on the next play to make it 20-0 with 2:32 left in the first half.

For the third time in the first half, the Sir Bills’ drive ended on the first play, this time with an interception by Nate Mycek.

Six plays and 50 yards later, Cusack capped the drive with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Cranker. He also threw the conversion pass to Mycek to make it 28-0 at the half.

As he did in the first half, Cusack made an impact after the break as well.

He took the opening kickoff of the half 82 yards for a score to make it 35-0.

Johnstown answered with its first points of the game when Jack Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Frank with 5:54 left in the third quarter to cap a 11-play, 68-yard drive.

The momentum was short-lived as Cusack took the kickoff for a touchdown for the second time in the third quarter. This time, he raced 75 yards for a score to make it 42-7 with 5:42 left in the third.

Cusack ended Johnstown’s next drive with an interception at his own 7-yard line.

The Sir Bills forced the Braves to turn the ball over downs and went on to march 68 yards in 10 plays for their second touchdown of the game. Andrew Lake threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Braden Jones to make it 42-13 with 4:15 to play.

“I give Johnstown a lot of credit. They played hard tonight,” Mancini said. “I think they’re going to have a nice season.”

Jose Vargas scored on Fonda-Fultonville’s next play, racing 59 yards for a touchdown for the game’s final points.

Vargas finished with 73 yards and a score on seven carries.

“We still have a lot of things to work on as a team,” Mancini said. “This was far from our best effort tonight.”

After rushing for 202 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Johnstown in last week’s 35-0 win at Coxsackie-Athens, Ryan Hoyt had 121 yards on 22 carries against the Braves.

Miller was 12 for 21 for 143 yards a touchdown and two interceptions for the Sir Bills.

“This is my third season with the program and second as head coach, and I think our physicality and effort tonight was the best I’ve seen from a Johnstown team. It’s no secret that the Johnstown program has struggled for the last 30 years,” Furman said. “We’re not only building the program, we’re digging it out of a hole we inherited. I think tonight was a step in the right direction, even if the outcome wasn’t what we were looking for.”

Fonda-Fultonville (3-0 overall, 2-0 Class C South) is slated to travel to Coxsackie-Athens next Friday for a 7 p.m. contest.

“We’re going to keep working hard and keep getting better,” Mancini said. “We’re going to keep taking it one game at a time.”

Johnstown (1-1 overall, 1-1 Class C South) is slated to host Hudson next Friday at Knox FIeld at 7 p.m.

“Hudson is very aggressive off the ball, and we’ve got to be able to match their intensity,” Furman said. “We’re going to work hard this week to get ready for them.”

Fonda-Fultonville 7 21 14 7 — 49

Johnstown 0 0 7 6 — 13

FF — Hicks 23 pass from Cusack (Hicks kick)

FF — Hicks 48 pass from Cusack (Hicks kick)

FF — Cusack 12 run (kick blocked)

FF — Cranker 22 pass from Cusack (Mycek pass from Cusack)

FF — Cusack 82 kickoff return (Hicks kick)

J — Frank 20 pass from Miller (Jones kick)

FF — Cusack 75 kickoff return (Hicks kick)

J — Jones 5 pass from Lake (kick blocked)

FF — Vargas 59 run (Hicks kick)

