Red flags for heart failure during pregnancy

By Alex Osiadacz - Mayo Clinic News Network
 4 days ago

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. Deaths from heart disease in women who are pregnant or delivered a baby within one year has increased over the previous 30 years.

Dr. Demilade Adedinsewo, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist, explains the red flags for heart failure during pregnancy and how health care professionals are working to detect the condition earlier.

What may appear as normal symptoms during pregnancy may overlap with red flags for heart failure.

"(Symptoms can include) lower extremity swelling, shortness of breath with walking short distances or shortness of breath when laying in the bed flat on your back at night," says Dr. Adedinsewo.

Delays in diagnosis can be deadly. And some who are pregnant have an even greater risk of developing heart failure.

"There is a unique form of heart failure that occurs during pregnancy and shortly after having a baby called peripartum cardiomyopathy," says Dr. Adedinsewo. "Black women have up to a sixteenfold risk of developing this condition, compared to white women."

Eating a healthy diet, exercising, getting enough sleep and not smoking can lower risks. Dr. Adedinsewo recommends attending regular appointments with your health care team and checking blood glucose and blood lipids.

"If we are able to test and evaluate a tool that can use something as simple as an EKG to identify a woman who's pregnant and at high risk of having heart failure, we can initiate appropriate therapies and reduce the risk of dying during this time period."

Medical News Today

How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?

Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Healthline

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Pancreatic Cancer?

Pancreatic cancer has the best treatment outcomes when it’s diagnosed in the early stages. But early pancreatic cancer is generally without symptoms, and the first warning signs of pancreatic cancer often overlap with other, less serious, conditions. This means that many people with pancreatic cancer don’t get medical help...
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
MedPage Today

Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk

Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
The Independent

People with diabetes are twice as likely to suffer heart failure after taking ibuprofen, study finds

People living with type 2 diabetes are more than twice as likely to develop heart failure if they take ibuprofen, a new study has revealed.Sufferers of the condition, which, according to Diabetes UK, affects one in 10 Britons over 40, are more likely to experience pain than non-sufferers, and may therefore be inclined to take painkillers more frequently.Over time, highâ¯blood sugar levelsâ¯can damage the small blood vessels that supply the nerves in your body. This stops essential nutrients reaching the nerves, which can lead to various forms of discomfort, from tingling and numbness, to burning and shooting pains.Though previous...
MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
scitechdaily.com

Popular Medicines Including Ibuprofen Have Been Linked to Heart Failure in Diabetics

Researchers discover new side effects of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. According to a study presented at ESC Congress 2022, short-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) is linked to a first-time hospitalization for heart failure in individuals with type 2 diabetes. NSAIDs are the most common form of anti-inflammatory medication. The...
msn.com

Warning Signs Your Blood Pressure is "Skyrocketing"

Slide 1 of 6: Is your blood pressure out of control? "High blood pressure is a medical condition in which blood pressure is persistently higher than 130/80 mm Hg," says Andrew Yocum, MD. "High blood pressure increases the risk of heart diseases like coronary artery disease, stroke, heart attack, and heart failure. Lifestyle changes and sometimes prescription blood pressure medication can help lower or manage high blood pressure." Want to learn more? Here are five signs your blood pressure could be out of control. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
MedicalXpress

Medical cannabis tied to higher risk for new heart rhythm disorders

People with chronic pain who use medical cannabis have a higher risk for heart rhythm disorders versus nonusers, according to a study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2022, held from Aug. 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Anders Holt, M.D., from Gentofte University Hospital in Hellerup, Denmark,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
neurologylive.com

Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation

Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
