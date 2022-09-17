Read full article on original website
KTLO
Janice Thompson, 65, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Janice Thompson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Janice Thompson died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KYTV
Family members of veteran, assault victim in northern Arkansas speak out
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - A Mountain Home man appeared before a judge this week, accused of assaulting a female veteran in late August. Caleb Woodell, 31, faces a second-degree domestic battery charge. Mountain Home Police Department officers say the victim had stated she and Woodell had gotten into a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Confessions of a teenage idiot
I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
KTLO
ArDOT to hold meeting on MH bridge project
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home to the public. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday from 4 to 7 at East Side Baptist Church. The...
KYTV
Branson Mo., Humane Society staff rescue pack of abandoned chihuahuas near Cape Fair, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Staff at the Branson Humane Society recently rescued a pack of chihuahuas dumped near Cape Fair. A total of 17 chihuahuas were rescued and returned to the humane society. Unfortunately, staff says one dog did test positive for parvo. ”We’re going to isolate those animals and...
KTLO
Grandma’s House to host ragball tourney
An event is coming up this weekend to support a local children’s advocacy center. The “You’re Safe at Grandma’s House” Benefit Ragball Tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Keller Park in Mountain Home. The day begins at 8 with registration, and games begin an hour...
KTLO
3rd Annual Party on the Hill this Saturday in Theodosia
The 3rd annual Party on the Hill, a benefit for injured service members and veterans, will take place Saturday, starting with a new 9-hole scramble golf tournament at Lost Woods Golf Course, followed by music, dinner, and an auction at 79 Ashlynn Acres Lane in Theodosia. Debbie Daniels, organizer for...
Villager Journal
Hardy to sell city tractor/mower at public auction
Hardy City Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at city hall. Mayor Ernie Rose called the meeting to order. After the minutes from the August meeting were approved, as was the current agenda, proceedings continued with a report from the advertising and promotions commission (A&P). Commissioner Ginni...
Arkansas man cut off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
KTLO
2 Izard County residents accused of discharging guns outside home with children inside
Steven Napier (left) and Jessica Moore (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) Two Izard County residents are accused of going for their firearms and discharging them outside of a Horseshoe Bend home where four children were present. Thirty-eight-year-old Steven Napier of Calico Rock and 27-year-old Jessica Moore of Horseshoe Bend are each facing four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, one felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battering.
KTLO
MHJH volleyball swept at home by Marion
The Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams lost all three matches at home Tuesday night against Marion. The Junior Lady Bombers lost by scores of 18-25 and 19-25. Their record is now 7-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Marion won the junior high J.V. match 25-19 and 25-15. Mountain...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home
Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
KTLO
Salesville man who poured gasoline on woman and threatened to light match makes court appearance
A Salesville man who is alleged to have poured gasoline on a woman, threatened to light a match and set her aflame appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Forty-three-year-old Clayton Robert Moore entered a not guilty plea to charges of second degree battery, two counts of aggravated assault, first degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and third degree domestic battery.
whiterivernow.com
Griffin: Hydroelectric bonds called by insurer
Independence County Judge Robert Griffin told White River Now’s Gary Bridgman Tuesday that very soon there will be sole ownership of the county’s hydroelectric project bonds. The judge said the new owner of the bonds will be the bonds’ insurer, ACA Financial Guaranty Corporation. Griffin told Bridgman...
ozarksalive.com
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store
DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
KTLO
14 building permits issued in August in Mountain Home
A commercial remodel tops the building permits for August, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit was issued to Liveco Construction, on behalf of Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1123 Highway 62 East, with a construction value of $300,000. Two new permits...
KTLO
Jason Krug gets three years in prison and transfer to CCC
A number of criminal charges filed against Jason Joseph Krug stem from what started as a fairly routine traffic stop just before midnight in mid-September 2019. He appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court last week and pled guilty to the charges against him. He was sentenced to three years in prison with a judicial transfer to a Community Corrections Center where he will receive addiction treatment.
KTLO
Mushroom possession lands man on probation
A Mountain Home man arrested while in possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms entered a guilty plea to his charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old John Wesley Robert Reeder was put on probation for four years. A Mountain Home police officer stopped the car in...
KTLO
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard, 95, Calico Rock (Roller)
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard went to her heavenly home on September 16, 2022. Billie was born September 13, 1927 in Independence Co. to William Daniel Hart and Cannie Elizabeth Byler Hart. On April 3, 1948, Billie married James Madison (Jim) Clinkingbeard at the Baptist parsonage on College Street in Mountain Home.
