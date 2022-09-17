ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garnet Valley, PA

papreplive.com

Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP

Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
SHARON HILL, PA
papreplive.com

Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams

EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
AMBLER, PA
papreplive.com

Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga

Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
CONESTOGA, PA
247Sports

Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple

Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco

Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
GARNET VALLEY, PA
papreplive.com

Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT

Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
POTTSTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High

Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
ROYERSFORD, PA
PhillyBite

Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia

It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22

Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
UPPER DARBY, PA
billypenn.com

What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

