papreplive.com
Delco Roundup: Carberry, Carpenter and Bube net Chi a stunner over AP
Academy Park has experienced nothing but success in Del Val League girls tennis action over the last nine-plus seasons. But Chichester brought the Knights’ 65-match Del Val winning streak to an end Tuesday. Three-set wins by Courtney Carberry at first singles and Kaitlyn Carpenter and Rachel Bube at first...
papreplive.com
Pennridge girls win it in overtime over Wissahickon; Trojan boys topple Rams
EAST ROCKHILL — Ally Ricciardi’s shooting touch brought a fitting climax to the Rams’ overtime thriller with Wissahickon Tuesday night. “It felt so good because I had really been struggling with following through on my shots and placing them where I wanted to place them,” said a smiling Ricciardi. “So being able to place the shots and put them in there where we really needed to was really exciting.”
papreplive.com
Cross Country: Warkentine win is a victory for Conestoga
Parker Warkentine cruised to victory Tuesday as Conestoga went 3-0 in a Central League meet with wins over Garnet Valley (15-49), Marple Newtown (22-39) and Ridley (21-36) Tuesday at Rose Tree Park. Warkentine won in 16:44.20. Aldan Mahoney placed fifth and Shane Walsh was ninth for the Pioneers. Lower Merion...
papreplive.com
OTD in 2012, Coatesville and Dtown East meet up for a classic of all classics
As we enter week four of the 2012 campaign, Coatesville is coming off a challenging non-league slate and bringing a 2-1 record to the biggest Ches-Mont National Division clash of the season: Downingtown East. Of all the games the Red Raiders played a decade ago, this one, against the Cougars,...
Zion Stanford decides to stay home and play at Temple
Power guard Zion Stanford of Philadelphia’s West Catholic High School announced Monday night that he would be staying home to play college ball at Temple. The 6-5 senior is the first high school prospect to commit to the Owls for the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. “For the next four years...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Satan Scores Another Victory in Delco
Plus: pre-dawn Eagles tailgating, a looming deadline, and more of what the city is (or should be) talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
papreplive.com
Mercury Roundup (Sept. 19): Wolters, Owen J. Roberts top Perkiomen Valley in OT
Owen J. Roberts 2, Perkiomen Valley 1 (OT) Evie Wolters banged in the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from Emily Morrissey to give Owen J. Roberts a 2-1 win over Perkiomen Valley. Following a scoreless first half, Sierra Milano buried the Wildcats’ initial goal before Cassidy Romano scored the equalizer off a look from Callie Junker.
Doylestown Native, Central Bucks West Grad Has Historic Round At the Beginning of His College Golf Career
A Bucks County native is garnering the attention of the golf world after a stellar first session during his freshman year of college. Jack Hirsh wrote about the up-and-coming star for Golf. Kevin Lydon, who grew up in Doylestown and graduated from central Bucks High School West, is now a...
Mercury
Seeing his son coach against Eagles will be surreal moment for Delaware County’s Bill O’Connell
PHILADELPHIA — Right around the opening kickoff Monday night, amid the chants of “E-A-G-L-E-S” rocking Lincoln Financial Field, Bill O’Connell’s life will flash before him. All-City defensive back on the 1972 St. James City Championship football team. Bulldog in special operations with the FBI. Above...
The Delco Baseball League: 115 years of semi-pro baseball in Delaware County
The Delco League has been the home of high-level, semi-professional baseball since 1908. KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Delco League President Nick DuComb about the league, its history and why it still thrives.
N.Y. Times: Coatesville High School One of Many Facing Shortage of Protective Football Gear
Image via Coatesville Football. As supply chain problems continue to slow manufacturing, coaches around the nation, including at Coatesville Area Senior High School, are scrambling to get protective gear for their teams, writes Jeré Longman for the New York Times.
Phoenixville Woman, Daughter of Basketball Legend, Crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022
Having recently been crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and already turning her attention to The Miss USA 2022 pageant in October, Phoenixville resident Billie Owens credits her father, basketball legend Billy Owens, for her competitive genes, writes Geoff Herbert for The Syracuse Post-Standard. Owens, who graduated from Syracuse University, where her...
3 males wanted for late afternoon robbery in Penn’s Landing
Police say three males surrounded a 25-year-old man and demanded his belongings at Penn’s Landing. After the victim gave them his chain, the suspects assaulted him and took off with his Jordan sneakers, a vape and his bike.
Meteorologist Takes Trip Down Memory Lane at Spring-Ford High
Action News Meteorologist Brittany Boyer revisited her roots at Spring-Ford Area High School to visit the teachers that shaped her passion. In a special report for Action News, Boyer reunited with her broadcasting teacher Cheryl Murgia. It’s been 15 years since Boyers graduated from Spring-Ford in Royersford, but her face is not forgotten in the building.
PhillyBite
Best Fishing Lakes Near Philadelphia
It's hot in Philadelphia in the summer, but swimming lakes are nearby. Whether you're visiting Philadelphia on business or on vacation, several locations within 90 minutes of the city offer great swimming. If you live in the city, you may already be familiar with many of these locations, including Blue Marsh Lake in Leesport, PA, Bellmawr Lake in Bellmawr, NJ, and East Lake Park in Ridley Park, PA. The following list is not exhaustive but will give you a good start.
Delco steak shop Phil & Jim's wins 'Best Hoagie on Earth'
The award went to the Delco shop's signature hoagie: the Italian Special.
Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Cumberland County: Report
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Cumberland County, NJ Advance Media reports. Michael Gendusa, 54, of Ancora, was struck by an SUV headed north on South Delsea Drive near College Drive in Vineland around 11:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the outlet said. Gendusa was pronounced dead...
Warminster Resident, Former Transmission Engineer Lived An Active Life, Even After He Turned 100
The Warminster centenarian lived an active lifestyle well into his later years.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. A Bucks County resident, who had a career with a major news outlet, is being remembered for his tenacity and active lifestyle. Gary Miles wrote about the local resident and his life for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Search Launched For Missing Delco Woman, 22
Police in Delaware County have launched a search for a missing 22-year-old woman. Kayla Gibbs has gone missing from her Drexel Hill home, Upper Darby police said in a Monday, Sept. 19 Facebook post. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black and white shirt, and black and white...
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
